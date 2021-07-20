🔊 Listen to this

Monday’s Page 1 story about two local men in need of kidney transplants is an important reminder of just how valuable organ donation can be. Valuable as in giving the ultimate gift among humans: life.

Correspondent Tony Callaio offered insight into Pittston’s Ben Tielle and Dupont’s Jimmy Tighe, a refresher course in the constant demand for organs, putting human faces to something many of us think of in the abstract — until it is a loved one, or ourselves, in need.

And as Tighe’s story shows, its not always a one-and-done need. An Elvis Presley impersonator, Tighe received his first kidney transplant at the age of 7. He got a remarkable three decades and one year out of that generous contribution, but at 38 he certainly has a lot more potential and is again in need of a kidney.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network” consistently shows the need for kidney’s far outpaces the need for any other organ. In fact, it exceeds the need for all other organs combined.

As of Monday morning (yes, it’s that current), the waiting list for a kidney totaled 90,220. That’s compared to a waiting list for all organs of 106,823. That’s 84% of the total. The demand for a liver is a distant second, with a waiting list of 11,815, followed by the heart waiting list of 3,548, the combination of a kidney and pancreas at 1,711, lung at 1,000, pancreas at 850, intestine at 216 and a combined heart/lung waiting list of 45.

Those awaiting a kidney transplant have some advantages, if you can call any need for an organ advantageous. The science of dialysis has progressed substantially, giving those on the waiting list not only a life-extending option, but as Tighe and Tielle pointed out, new options on how to get the essential treatment. Tighe uses a relatively new form done at home.

Also unlike the transplants for other organs, donors have two kidneys, and can survive the procedure. The real question, as the two men pointed out, is comparability.

“The big problem with finding a donor is everything has to match from the blood type to the size of the kidney,” Tighe said. “It has to be a perfect match.”

“Both of us had a lot of people have come up to us telling us they want to donate only to find out they don’t match,” Tielle said. In fact his brother was perfect match, until a scan detected a medical condition he didn’t know about.

Which may be, at least subconsciously, one reason people are reluctant to become donors. Offering a kidney takes courage and compassion. Agreeing to the extensive medical testing requires openness to possibility that you may learn something you’d rather not know.

But the gift is priceless, and for some donations (the heart being an obvious example) there is no risk of self-discovery as donations can only be made upon death.

If you want to help either of these two men, contact Tielle at 570-430-1924 or Tighe at 570-885-1091. If you want to know more about organ donation in general, or better yet want to sign up to be a donor, a good start is organdonor.gov.

– Times Leader