A Sunday page 1 story from the Associated Press discussed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with some frustrating poll results.

“Among American adults who have not yet received a vaccine, 35% say they probably will not, and 45% say they definitely will not. … What’s more, 64% of unvaccinated Americans have little to no confidence the shots are effective against variants … despite evidence that they offer strong protection.”

Strong indeed. Reports say nearly all of the new cases of COVID-19 these days are among the unvaccinated.

And while some of the anti-vaxxers offer off-the wall reasoning if not outright misinformation to justify their positions, there are ample people who have given the issue serious thought and research and just came to the conclusion the vaccine is not for them.

The AP story quoted Cory Johansen of Florida, a healthy 26 year-old: “It hasn’t really been that dangerous to people in my demographic, and I have a good immune system.” He readily conceded the efficacy of the vaccine, but also cited a real reason to be hesitant: All the vaccines only have “emergency use” approval.

But your risk alone has never been the sole issue in this pandemic. Initially, that was because an infection could be asymptomatic, so you could get the virus, never feel sick, yet pass it on to someone much more vulnerable.

With the success of the vaccine, the dynamics are changing. Getting vaccinated is now a matter of putting this pandemic behind us.

Basic science says the more people who get infected, the more chances a virus has of mutating, potentially becoming more dangerous.

It’s not that simple, of course, there have been ample scientific articles in the last year pointing to several factors that make COVID-19 different. It tends to mutate more slowly than other similar viruses. It actually has a “proofreading” behavior that makes it less likely to mutate during replication. And a mutation’s impact can be random, being theoretically just as likely to have no impact, or to make a virus less dangerous rather than more so.

In fact, as more people become vaccinated, there maybe more likelihood of a mutation that does make it more dangerous. While a virus doesn’t think, it does follow the rules of evolution. Once an existing variant stops working due to successful vaccines, a more dangerous variant has better odds of thriving.

And that risk has become one of the biggest reasons to get vaccinated. A Nature article from last September reported a study that created nearly 4,000 mutated version of the COVID-19 virus in which the spike protein changed — important because such changes are apparently how the virus can overcome vaccinations and still infect cells. Most of these had no effect on or even hindered the ability of the mutated virus to infect, but the number shows just how big the risk of a variant becoming more dangerous really is.

And the way to stop such dangerous mutations is to get most people vaccinated, giving the virus far fewer opportunities to mutate to begin with.

We’re not suggesting mandatory vaccinations, or even suggesting if you are unvaccinated you should rush out and get the shot. We’re trying to point out that the factors in deciding whether or not to get vaccinated have changed.

If you decided against getting vaccinated in the past — regardless of the reason — consider revisiting the issue with an open mind. Do some independent research beyond social media posts and see if the changing situation merits a change in your vaccine attitude.

– Times Leader