The international Olympics have rightly garnered the bulk of sports attention this weekend, particularly with the drama of gymnast Simone Biles withdrawing herself from the all-around individual competitions. But this weekend had another big multi-sport competition, one much closer to home.

The 39th Keystone State Games Festival launched Thursday and concludes today (Full disclosure, the Times Leader is a media sponsor). Considering how hard the COVID-19 pandemic hit sports in general, the fact that the organizers managed to keep this event — and the nonprofit entity behind it — alive and healthy enough to mount a return this year merits praise in and of itself.

“I’d like to say we always knew we’d be back, but, absolutely, we were very nervous,” Keystone Games Executive Director Jim Costello said for our special section previewing the games last Sunday.

The pandemic resulted in paring down the event to a single virtual 5K run last year.

“We went an entire year without any revenue and with other expenses we still had to meet,” Costello said. “We did apply for some grants and programs, being a nonprofit organization, and essentially we just hunkered down without any expenses or any growth.”

Considering that history, the games rebounded nicely. Fewer sports were offered. Regional team tryouts were eliminated for several team sports, and while the pandemic eased in the summer enough for the potential return of some esports, it was too late to change plans.

Despite all that, Costello had estimated this week’s games would draw about 2,500 participants, about 1,000 less than a typical year, but still impressive considering how hard the pandemic hit the organization.

And while the Keystone Games have always been patterned after the Olympic system, giving out gold, silver and bronze medals in traditional sports, it has also been open to diversifying competition offerings with less common events like disc golf, pickleball and cornhole doubles. Including these sports gives the games a nice mix of prestige and accessibility.

And having the games in locations throughout Luzerne County is an economic boon, much needed post pandemic. When the games were in York County several years ago, one estimate tagged the economic impact at more than $10 million.

That’s because the games draw so many people — athletes and fans — who in turn spend money in hotels, restaurants and local shops. And since this isn’t exactly a competition drawing the national backing that often creates stadiums, venues and an entire “village” for hosts of the global Olympics, the Keystone Games are a boon to area sports facilities.

This year’s events were held in places like the Wyoming Valley Country Club, the Nanticoke Table Tennis Club, Hazleton Area High School, Wyoming Seminary, Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, Mocanaqua Sporting Club, and even the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston (for the cornhole doubles).

For all those reasons, here’s a shout out to the return of the Keystone Games, and here’s hoping they remain in Luzerne County for years to come.

Let the games remain!