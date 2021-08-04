🔊 Listen to this

We usually offer an annual warning about ticks and avoiding Lyme disease earlier in the summer, and we usually include it in a broader summer caution list based on expert advice. But last week the State Department of Health issued a media release that is worth highlighting all by itself.

Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson teamed with Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to push for action to protect against ticks.

They met at Boyd Big Tree Preserve, 1,025 acres of conservation area just north of Harrisburg — thus a convenient nature backdrop for three capitol big wigs stressing a concern about a risk in nature. They offered a warning of the high prevalence of ticks this year, and pointed out that Lyme disease isn’t the only risk. But let’s cut to the data point that should raise your desire to follow the precautions listed below.

According to the media release, “DEP collected two times more Blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year. This is especially concerning considering the extremely small, poppy seed-like size of the nymphs.”

Dr. Johnson offered this quote in the release: “This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports across the state, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis.”

Anaplasmosis is caused by a bacterial infection, with common symptoms being fever, chills, headache and muscle aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has a slight fatality rate, less than 1%, but the number of cases has increased steadily, from 348 cases nationwide in 2000 to 5,762 in 2017. Pennsylvania isn’t the worst state for annual incidence, but neighboring New York and all the New England state have higher rates of occurrence.

The release mentioned a third disease, the Powassan virus, which the CDC says is still rare but has been increasing in recent years. It can be asymptomatic, but can also cause fever, headache, vomiting and weakness in the early stages. More importantly, it can get severe, causing encephalitis (brain infection) or meningitis (infection of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord. If either infection sets in, the signs are confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking and even seizures. There is no specific medicine to use against it.

The precautions against ticks — and thus, against these tick-borne diseases — remain simple enough:

• Cover exposed skin with lightweight and light-colored clothing

• Avoid tick-infested habitats such as areas dense with shrubbery or tall grass

• Use an EPA-approved insect repellent

• Once returning home, immediately check yourself, children and pets for ticks

• Take a shower immediately to remove ticks that may be crawling on skin

• If possible, dry clothing and gear in a dryer to kill any ticks.

That last one matters because ticks may survive a clothes washer cycle, and they may survive a hang-drying, but they are very susceptible to the high heat of a dryer.

Getting outdoors for sun, fresh air and exercise has a ton of health benefits. Doing so while reducing the chances of tick-borne diseases is a great way to avoid negating those benefits with a single bite from the little buggers.

– Times Leader