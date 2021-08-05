🔊 Listen to this

A post popping up on Facebook:

“Science is not truth. Science is finding the truth. When science changes its opinion, it didn’t lie to you. It learned more.”

It’s overly simplistic, but the gist is true. You can have bad science and good science, you can have largely settled science and still-experimental science. But what you always have, by the very nature of the scientific method, is evolving science. If science doesn’t evolve, it’s no longer science, it’s history.

This has been particularly true with COVID-19. The science of the virus in March of 2020 wasn’t the same as the science in March of 2021, and that’s not the same as the science today. Similarly, we know more about vaccine effectiveness when 1 million people are vaccinated then when 100,000 were vaccinated, and more again when 100 million are vaccinated.

The science about the virus and the vaccine have to change for two simple reasons: 1) We can’t know everything when we start figuring things out; this is as true when studying a new disease as it is when trying to learn how to diagnose and fix cars. Real understanding of complex things takes time. 2) The virus evolves. Science can reach a point where it understands an existing variant well enough to give solid, accurate information on how to combat it, but that advice may not be accurate when a new mutation occurs.

These are the reasons Luzerne County Councilman Walter Griffith was wrong to call a new mandate for masks in county buildings “Ridiculous.” Griffith said he supports vaccination and got the vaccine himself, and good on him for that. But he was offering misinformation when he said he was vaccinated “with the understanding that it protects me and others from getting COVID-19.” And he made an almost absurd link when he wrote “The government has a double standard at the CDC where it wants us to wear a mask yet does not MANDATE we close the border.”

It is not hard to argue that Acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo went too far too fast in re-instating a mask mandate for all those — vaccinated or not — entering county buildings. Nor is it hard to argue that the CDC and government officials have often done a poor job explaining the science behind changes in guidance.

But the mandate is not ridiculous, no one ever said vaccines were 100% effective, and there is no double standard or misinformation here. Science is just learning more.

Evidence is rapidly mounting that the Delta variant is much more contagious, more likely to break through vaccine protections and may cause more severe disease than all other known versions of COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people may carry just as much of the Delta variant in the nose and throat as unvaccinated people, and one study suggested that the amount of virus in a person infected with delta is a thousand times higher than the amount of virus in a person infected with the original version of COVID-19.

Bottom line: The Delta variant is much more contagious and dangerous than previous versions. Thus the return of hated mask guidance and mandates like this one.

Griffith’s glib dismissal of the mask mandate does a disservice to his constituents and to fight against the pandemic. If he opposes the mandate, he should provide more cohesive arguments backed with solid and relevant facts, and suggest a compromise that might let some people take masks off under specific situations in county buildings. Instead he opted to feed the counter-productive culture war on masking.

The virus is changing. The science is changing. This sort of reaction to the problem needs to change too.

— Times Leader