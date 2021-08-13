WVCA needs votes to be eligible for philanthropic grant

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA) has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist and needs your votes!

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA) was recently selected as a Top 200 Finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist philanthropic grant initiative.

Community members can help WVCA qualify to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm by voting for WVCA starting on Aug. 18, 2021, at 12 a.m. United States residents, who are 18 and older with a valid email address, can vote for their favorite cause online.

WVCA has from Aug. 18 at 12 a.m. ET until Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day.

On Sept. 29, 2021, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

If WVCA is selected for the $25,000 grant, the funding would help WVCA to secure the latest technology and equipment for occupational, speech, and physical therapy and offer more tuition scholarships for families that are seeking quality early childhood education. Community supporters can vote for WVCA directly online at www.