Meals on Wheels Community Services of NEPA will host its largest fundraiser of the year at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road Clarks Summit, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23.

Meals on Wheels Community Services of NEPA will present two awards this year. The Fifth Annual Founder’s Award for Philanthropy will be awarded to Clarence Baltrusaitis on behalf of NET Credit Union.

“We are so excited to honor Clarence and NET Credit Union,” said Kristen L. Kosin, Executive Director. “NET Credit Union is a true champion of our area. It’s amazing how their employees donate their time, expertise and generosity to help agencies and organizations throughout our area.”

The second award presented will be the Elaine F. Shepard Award for Exceptional Volunteerism.

“Elaine F. Shepard is an extraordinary example of service to the community. This award will honor Katie Gilmartin. She works tirelessly to promote and serve our community,” Ms. Kosin said.

Tickets for this event are $75 per person or $125 per pair. Tickets include entrance to event, light dinner fare, and open bar. Live music will be provided by the Mark Monella Trio.

Activities at this year’s event include raffle baskets, a gift pull, and a silent art auction which will feature work from local artists like Sharon Cosgrove, Christine Medley, and Tom Noone. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.mealsonwheelsnepa.org or call 570-346-2421.

Meals on Wheels Home Delivered Meals Program serves the frail elderly throughout Lackawanna County and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Meals on Wheels of NEPA clients are individuals whose life circumstances make it difficult or impossible for them to prepare needed nourishment. Each day, our clients receive a hot meal delivered to them by volunteers.

In addition to keeping these seniors well-nourished, Meals on Wheels often provides the only human contact many homebound individuals experience each day. Meals on Wheels of NEPA is currently preparing up to 2,000 meals per day.