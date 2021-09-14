🔊 Listen to this

Sandbags, for both use in battle fortifications and flood protection, are a pretty old technology, dating back at least 240 years by some accounts, and we suspect a lot further than that. So it’s always a bit of a throwback when we see people installing sandbag barriers against a looming flood in an area well known for flooding. Surely there’s a newer technology that could be applied more quickly with greater effect.

Well, there are newer technologies, of course, including bags filled with polymers that, when they absorb water, expand to block more water much as sandbags do, but lighter when not wet. But sandbags remain a primary line of defense in many cases. And they probably shouldn’t be, especially in major flood control projects like the levee system protecting parts of Wyoming Valley.

At a time when we actually have two deliberate “holes” the Wilkes-Barre levee that can be quickly sealed with large gates, it seems odd that there are still gaps that require much more labor intensive efforts, including sandbags. The question seems obvious: Why weren’t they fixed in the last levee revamp?

The reasons vary, but the important thing is that, as staff writer Jennifer Learn-Andes reports elsewhere in today’s paper, three of them have been fixed, and others are slated for upgrades.

One stretch off Shoemaker Avenue in West Wyoming used to require about 725 sandbags to be hefted into place when risk of a flooding Susquehanna River loomed.

Another gap, known as the Swetland Lane closure in Wyoming, was about 39 feet wide and 11 feet high, too big to close with sandbags. It required a full day with a crew installing support posts, aluminum logs and bracing. Now it’s a grass-covered wall, and even has an access ramp in case the growth of levee and rails-to-trails systems reaches it.

Both gaps were the result of rail lines running through when the original levee was built in 1940. The lines are no longer in use, making permanent closure of the gaps possible

A third gap is — or was — where Railroad Street in Plymouth passes under an old bridge to grant access to a private utility station set right on the river bank. It took nearly 1,000 sandbags to fill the 3-foot high, 26-foot opening, but now it’s filled with dirt and grass, a gravel road over the new stretch of levee for access to the substation, at least until a planned relocation — which, frankly, should have happened a long time ago.

This is all good news, especially to property owners at risk in the past on land near the gaps. And there’s more such protection projects in the works, with four more gap upgrades pending.

Only one of those, in Plymouth, can be closed permanently by raising a street. The other three are still set for changes that will eliminate,or at least reduce, the reliance of of sandbags: gaps serving active rail lines in Edwardsville and Wilkes-Barre should get new “stop log” systems of aluminium beams quicker to install than sandbags, while sliding gate is planned in Exeter where access must be maintained to a cemetery and some other properties.

The truth is, sandbags should have disappeared as the primary way to close these gaps a long time. Better late than never, as the saying goes, but for those at risk of being flooded by these gaps, it’s better never late.