One of our newsroom taste testers had a birthday this week, so we celebrated by sending him to Spain for paella. Ha! Just kidding!

But editor Roger DuPuis did say the paella I brought to the newsroom from the Times Leader test kitchen this week reminded him of a cooking show where people were enjoying the seafood-and-rice dish outdoors.

“I remember watching a cooking show about paella on the beach in Spain, so this is taking me to a Spanish beach,” he said. “Even though we’re not really there, it conjures the image.”

Other taste testers offered such generous comments as “Delicious!” from page designer Toni Pennello to “I can see why it’s the Spaniards’ dish of choice,” from reporter Kevin Carroll, to whom I’d just mentioned that paella is the national dish of Spain.

But I felt a little guilty accepting all this praise, because I didn’t make this dish from scratch.

The other day I was pushing a cart through Schiel’s Family Market in South Wilkes-Barre, passing shelves of beans and rice, when I spotted a small box that contained a Goya Paella Kit — and it promised to be so easy to make, I couldn’t resist.

It certainly is easy. All you have to do is boil water and add the contents of the rice envelope and the can of seafood (that contains squid, mussels, cockles and a kind of cod called hake), plus a tablespoon of olive oil.

And it made the taste testers happy.

“It smells so good in here,” Kevin said when he entered the newsroom.

After he’d tried a sample, he added, “It has a good flavor. I love it!”

“The fish isn’t overpowering,” Toni said approvingly. “It doesn’t penetrate every grain.”

And columnist Bill O’Boyle, who said he prefers seafood that’s “not mixed with other things,” admitted “It tastes good.”

After giving the dish a thumbs up, page designer Lyndsay Bartos said she was surprised to hear about the shortcut. “I would’ve thought you spend hours chopping and stirring everything.”

Well, maybe someday I will.

I’d like to try making paella from scratch, even if it means I’ll be trimming beards off mussels, cooking fish stock and making a special trip to Wegmans to buy a bit of (the expensive spice) saffron.

There may be a lot of chopping involved, but there won’t be a lot of stirring. The online recipes I’ve read tell you not to stir paella much at all because that makes the rice mushy and besides, you want the bottom rice to get crispy and crunchy to form a layer called socarrat.

It sounds like this could be an interesting adventure — for the future.

Meanwhile, if you try one of these oh-so-easy paella kits, you may want to add extra ingredients.

For my personal touch, I sauteed two cloves of crushed garlic and one chopped green sweet pepper and stirred them into the mix.

Of course, my husband/fellow test cook is ribbing me about this Cliff Notes version of the dish. “What will it be next?” Mark said. “Hamburger Helper?”

No, I promise, my next test kitchen offering will be from scratch.