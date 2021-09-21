🔊 Listen to this

Last week State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the theme for the return of the in-person Pennsylvania farm show in 2022, to run from Jan 8 through Jan. 15. And the winner is: “Harvest More.”

Well, we’re not going to give much praise for originality, but frankly, with this being the 106th state farm show, the people behind the theme choice can be forgiven for running out of really brilliant options every year.

Besides, the theme is almost immaterial. The show is set to be back in person, and if it is like past examples it will be big, encompassing and impressive to agriculture nerds and newbies alike.

Redding did his best to pump up the choice: “After cultivating virtually in 2021, it’s only natural that we Harvest More in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again,” he said in the media release. “We’ll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry. I hope you join us as we Harvest More, together, in Harrisburg in January.”

And despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to curtail almost everything, Pennsylvania farmers kept farming, as we needed them to do, and the state kept looking for ways to promote the profession in Penn’s Woods. The release noted the state some gains in the past year: Increased “engagement in Farm to School programming, increased urban agriculture infrastructure for improved access to nutritious food, more than 600,000 acres of farmland preserved for agricultural production forever, and a record number of young agriculture producers in the commonwealth who will feed us tomorrow.”

With the show planned to be live, the full list of events can return in all their quirky glory. An incomplete list from the media release includes the”1,000 pound butter sculpture, famous Farm Show Food Court, bunny hopping and sheep shearing competitions (among hundreds of other competitive agricultural events), cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection, and more than one million square feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.”

That last tidbit needs to be stressed: A lot of people think of cities, especially Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, and forget just how vast our arable lands really are in Pennsylvania. Farming is huge part of the economy — as noted, a $132.5 billion part of it.

And if you don’t believe there’s a lot of farming locally, stop by the Thursday Farmers Market on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square to see the variety of produce grown here in our region.

So consider marking your calendars and arranging a trip to the Pennsylvania Farm Show this January, to remind yourself of just how big the industry is, and how important it remains to our economy at our dinner tables.

And if you can’t or don’t want to go, here’s some additional news from the release: Going virtual last year proved some online offerings were quite popular, so they will be back. To quote the release one more time: “Successful virtual events from the 2021 show that will return include the Butter Up! competition, duckling and bee hive live cams, Ag Explorer stations, and the PA Farm Show Trail.”

Welcome back, in-person PA Farm show, here’s hoping you “Harvest More” visitors than ever.