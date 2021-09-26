🔊 Listen to this

To paraphrase the legendary Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca, “of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, they walked into this one.” And boy did they make a difference.

CASAblanca (the Gala event in support of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Luzerne County, not the famous film) returned with stunning success Thursday, posting a record-breaking night: Thanks to the generosity of those who appreciate the value of the CASA program, they raised a stunning $250,000, according to executive director John Aciukewicz.

COVID-19 put the event on ice last year, and at first blush you might have thought the return a bit scaled down, having moved from a capacious airport hangar in 2019 to somewhat — OK, noticeably — cozier quarters at The Banks in downtown Pittston. But if that kind of move generates this kind of money, they’ll find an even smaller venue next year and maybe hit, what, 300 or 400G?

CASA trains advocates for children working their way through the foster care system. And while we’d like to think foster care is preferable to alternatives like homelessness, enduring a broken families, or institutional housing, it can be a grueling, uncertain life.

As great as many foster parents are, not all prove loving and selfless. And bouncing from home to home with new faces (and new rules, and new pretty much everything) each time is one of the last things we should ever want for children in their formative years.

As staff writer Patrick Kernan recounted in Friday’s story, CASA advocate Anita Frank, having worked with a CASA child directly for almost three years, provided an example.

The girl struggled through the system, and Frank became likely the one person who got to know her “better than anybody.” The foster care situations grew increasingly restrictive — and increasingly damaging to her mental health, so Frank worked with County Judge Jennifer Rogers and County Children and Youth to reunite her with her mother, dramatically improving the child’s life and scholastic success.

“I still talk to her every day,” Frank said. “She’s just been a 15-year-old kid. She’s so grateful.”

That’s the unmatched, vital value of CASA: constancy in an inconstant world, a single person committed to a child navigating a swirl of changes.

“What makes CASA unique is that, when Judge Rogers appoints an advocate to a case, it’s to one case and one child,” Aciukewicz said, stressing both the consistency and personal “one-on-one connection” volunteers provide the children.

CASA’s service to children deserves the kind of success and support it received Thursday. We can only hope it sees even greater success in the future.

And if you haven’t considered CASA — either for your financial support or as a volunteer — maybe consider it now. Yes, it takes time, but the cause merits the commitment. Being a CASA volunteer can, in very real ways, change a child’s life for better.

And helping that child could make you want to say — as Rick said to Capt. Renault — “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

Except it will be real, and not a movie.

– Times Leader