Gov. Tom Wolf this week created, via executive order, the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council. He also announced a redistricting website where members of the public can “submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest, and submit comments to help shape the outcome” of the redistricting, done every 10 years following the completion of the U.S. Census.

These announcements doubtless collected mixed responses, even among bipartisans who just want to see a fair redistricting regardless of which party is in charge.

Do we need another layer of bureaucracy via an advisory council? Will they have any real impact even if acting in the noblest of intentions? Will public input on the new website be heeded? Will it become just another source of partisan bickering or even trolling?

The questions matter because redistricting matters — a lot. And if you have any illusion of the process used in Harrisburg results in well-drawn districts, you have a short memory, or are really young.

The State Constitution has what seems pretty clear, explicit instructions on making a legislative district. Each “shall be composed of compact and contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as practicable. … Unless absolutely necessary no county, city, incorporated town, borough, township or ward shall be divided in forming either a senatorial or representative district.” Emphasis added.

After the 2010 census, the allegedly bipartisan Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s maps had numerous splits of municipalities that clearly were not necessary, including in our own back yard. It sliced Hanover Township voting wards with a scalpel just to keep Ashley in a “contiguous” relationship with one district while the rest of the township was in another.

It split West Hazleton and Hazleton into two separate districts — municipalities where visitors, and probably a lot of residents, wouldn’t know they crossed a border if they didn’t notice part of it is actually defined by a road called “boundary street.” True, that’s not technically dividing a municipality on purpose, but to accomplish that little bit of gerrymandering, they did split Hazle Township, which almost completely surrounds both the borough and the city.

The goal every 10 years has become increasingly obvious: Legislators want to pick their voters, rather than let the voters pick their legislators. But while gerrymandering has always been with us, it has taken on a new level of refinement in the age of high speed computers and big data. Voting wards can be sliced, diced and julienne cut with great precision in getting the maximum number of party-preferred registered voters into each district.

Both parties have done it, but the 2010 redistricting maps were so stunningly minced to political purposes the State Supreme Court ultimately ruled them unconstitutional, throwing much of the election process — for a while at least — into limbo as candidates could actually not be sure what district they lived in while the maps were being resolved.

Wolf’s advisory council and website seem, on first blush, good ideas. Generally, the more oversight and thought that goes into the redistricting process, the better the maps should be. But there is a simpler way to get the job done right.

Follow the Constitutional mandate.