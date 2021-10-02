Beatles tribute show offers ‘healthy mix of all the big hits’

🔊 Listen to this

“I’ve been a hard-core Beatles fan literally all my life,” said Steve Landes, who by age 10 had taught himself to play guitar by listening to the music of the Fab Four.

“My parents were Beatles fans; my older sisters were old enough to be little kids during the end of the Beatles’ career, and by the time I came along, growing up in the ’70s and early ’80s, the Beatles were as much a part of my life as Sesame Street and kids’ books and Dr. Seuss.”

“It was all just a part of my early years of growing up and learning.”

That early exposure must have paid off.

Landes represents John Lennon in the Beatles tribute show, Rain, which will open its latest tour Oct. 6 at the Scranton Cultural Center.

It’s an honor to represent the Beatles, Landes said, because “Definitely, without question, as far as songwriting goes, Lennon and (Paul) McCartney were musical geniuses.”

“These were kids that grew up in post-war Liverpool, which was kind of a rough part of northern England, bombed out because of the war. They were in their 20s, basically kids, and yet they were writing melodies that harken back to classical music and lyrics that resonate with so many of us, not just boy-meets-girl and ‘boy-loses-girl, but lyrics that speak to something greater, like ‘give peace a chance’ and ‘take a sad song and make it better.’ “

The performance encompasses different parts of the Beatles’ career, Landes explained during a telephone interview.

“We start out wearing the black suits and Beatle boots and looking just like they did when America was introduced to them on Feb. 9, 1964. Then we have the way they looked at the Shea Stadium concert, a kind of mod look from ‘65 and ‘66, Sgt. Pepper suits in ‘67 and then we get into Abbey Road, the way they were dressed on the Abbey Road album.”

Abbey Road was released 52 years ago on Sept. 26, and a portion of the concert will be devoted to songs from that hit album, which included “Here Comes the Sun,” “Come Together” and more.

Landes enjoys all the Beatles music, but if he had to name a favorite, he leans toward the early years.

“There’s something about their youthful energy, with ‘She Loves You’ and ‘Please, Please Me.’ It just makes me happy. It takes me to a place where I can forget all the craziness in the world. I always love the early era, musically.”

The show was on hiatus for a year and a half because of the pandemic, Landes said.

“Now, finally, finally, we’re able to do this tour. It’s like a light at the end of the tunnel for us, and hopefully for the audience, too.”

Speaking of the audience, Landes said, the show offers “a good, healthy mix of all the big hits that a casual listener would love, like ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand,’ ‘Hard Days Night’ and ‘Come Together,’ and we sprinkle in a couple of the more obscure album cuts for the hard-core fans.”

“Even if it’s a song you don’t know, they were such great songwriters that you know it’s gonna be a great song to listen to.”

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Tickets are available online or by calling 570-344-1111.

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT