“I see a civil war coming.”

A vendor at the former-president’s Iowa rally reportedly said this to an NBC correspondent, and regardless of your politics, the social media response it evoked, or the likelihood of such a prognostication coming true, it prompts the need for a brief history lesson, one that really should stop the notion of a “civil war” — in any capacity that fits the phrase — from ever taking hold.

This nation fought one Civil War, and the costs were astounding.

• Total number of deaths: 750,000 (facinghistory.org)

• Military losses: 620,000, the most in any U.S. War (battlefields.org)

• Approximate percentage of U.S. population that died in the war: 2.5% (facinghistoryorg)

• Number of Americans that would die today if the same percentage perished in a war: 7 million (facinghistory.org)

• While the cost of the war depends on how you calculate it, a 24/7 Wall St. analysis used a 2010 report from the Congressional Research Service to compare this country’s most expensive wars across years, figuring the totals in 2019 dollars. The American Civil War came in just shy of $91.2 billion: $22.99 billion for the South, and $68.17 billion for the North (usatoday.com)

None of this includes the reconstruction costs. The Confederate states, in particular, were physically devastated, some cities literally burnt to the ground.

Nor does it account for the emotional costs: the loss of family and friends and homes, the physical and mental scars that altered not only the lives of survivors but of their children and their children, the deep seated divisions that lingered ever since, bubbling up recently in disputes about statues and school names.

And while arguments can be made that the country came out of the war stronger in the long run, thanks in no small part to numerous changes forced out of necessity from such an epic struggle, it’s important to remember those strengths developed in a world where secessionist failed, where a single country came to dominate global politics, economics and the military landscape. How much less powerful would we be if bifurcated into two competing nations?

The truth is that talk of a civil war is equal parts absurd and dangerous. The notion that red an blue states could some how part ways ignores the fact that populations in both cases include high numbers of not only the opposite political affiliation, but of independents who prefer to be associated with neither major party.

But even civil unrest can flare into deadly force, as proven repeatedly in rallies and protests on both sides that devolved at times to violence, culminating in the Jan. 6 insurrection assault on the U.S. Capitol.

A true civil war seems improbable, and the costs of the last one should make it unthinkable. But a war on civility rages.

What we need to appreciate, what keeps getting lost in escalating rhetoric of extremists commanding attention, is that we also cannot afford the tribalism, hatred and “us vs. them” approach to every issue.

Closed minds can kill a country as effectively as open warfare.