“We had an amazing weekend for the opening of two movies that so many are lining up to see! It is just the right time of year to see ‘Addams Family 2’ and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’” smiled Erica, encouraged and feeling optimistic. This good news and the start of our Fall Film Festival tell us that what we are bringing you is what you are looking for in these challenging times.

As for me, the classes at the Dietrich are keeping me active and healthy. Do you realize that we have three scheduled yoga classes? Chair Yoga is free, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties and the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation. We offer Chair Yoga classes taught by Donna Fetzko two days a week on Monday and Friday at 10 a.m., either in-person at the theater or on Zoom. This class has all the benefits of yoga, but all movements can be done with the aid of a chair.

We also have Simply Yoga, taught by Donna, in the YogaFit style, on Wednesdays at the theater at 10 a.m. This practice requires a mat and the ability to get down on the floor. Kundalini Yoga, taught by Barbara Tierney of Yoga Scranton, is now on Zoom on Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m., a practice that has made all the difference to me. It is a combination of stretching and movements, combined with breath work and meditation that was hard to get used to at first, but now I find game changing for me. I cannot do all movements, but that is OK. Just attempting them has its benefits and I always feel good after a class. To register for any of the yoga classes, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext 3. We always have room for you. Simply Yoga and Kundalini are $10 per class.

I have more good news! You will be glad to know that several classes and events have been rescheduled, so mark your calendars. Toni Hockman’s just-in-time class called Halloween Earrings is on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Create whimsical earrings — either jolly Jack-O-Lanterns or ghoulish ghosts. Get yourself all ready for Halloween or make them for a special gift. Toni is a master jewelry maker and will help you every step of the way. Just $20 including materials.

Our first free movie for November is “Legend,” scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1 and 7 p.m. It is free because it is sponsored by the family of Aaron Pote, in loving memory. This cult classic is an epic dark fantasy. All fantasy lovers will want to see if the world can be saved from eternal darkness, a wonderful chance to escape into another universe.

Can you believe Daniel Craig is back in “No Time to Die?” Yes, what a perfect time to let James Bond solve all the problems. Will he be able to rescue a kidnapped scientist? “No Time to Die” is at the Dietrich now.

While all of these classes, movies and events are going on, Bob Lizza is up in his high lift, creating the final mural on the Bridge Street side of the Dietrich Theater. When you come to the theater, take a peek at the glorious unfolding of a Wyoming County iconic landscape. Using the latest technology, Bob will create a breathtaking scene for all to see as they go by. Thank you, Endless Mountains Heritage Region, DCNR, Wyoming County Room Tax Committee and the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau for funding this final one of three murals. How they beautify the center of town!

I am so proud to be part of the Dietrich Theater family. Our staff, led by Erica, Ronnie, Mary and our Board of Directors, have kept us mentally and physically active during this pandemic and our overwhelming sadness at the loss of our President Sandy Vieczorek. We are all on the same wavelength, that is, we just have to keep doing the very best we can to bring you the very best films, classes, and events. You continue to show us your support and we are so very grateful.