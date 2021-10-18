🔊 Listen to this

Let’s talk trails, as in those foot paths, bike paths and other paths that let you explore Pennsylvania’s woods, mountains and rivers. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is again seeking nominees for the trail of the year, as in the year 2022.

Lest you forgot, Pennsylvania’s trail of 2021 hit pretty close to home. The Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail, that 38-mile stretch through Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties open to bikers, walkers, equestrians and snowmobilers.

It’s not to be confused with the even closer D&L trail, which currently runs from Mountain Top through Jim Thorpe, a good stretch of it in Lehigh Gorge State Park, where a well-graveled trail follows a gentle railroad grade through often- shaded stretches, the Lehigh River always flowing below. If you use the trail a lot, consider nominating it.

Or nominate any other trail you like. According to DCNR, the state has more than 12,000 miles of them. Eligibility isn’t hard to meet:

• Trail must be at least one mile in length and open to the public

• The entirety of the trail should be included in the nomination. Generally, individual sections or portions of a larger trail system will not be considered.

That’s all the DCNR website says, though we assume it’s a given the trail should be in Pennsylvania to be the state’s trail of the year.

If you think it will help you decide what trail you want to nominate — or if you want to make sure your not nominating one already honored with the recognition, here’s a list of past winners:

2014 — Redbank Valley Trails 51-mile scenic pass through parts of Clarion and Jefferson counties northeast of Pittsburgh. redbankvalleytrails.org

2015 — Heritage Rail Trail York County. a 21-mile stretch loaded with history right from the start: One end begins at the Mason-Dixon Line. yorkcountypa.gov.

2016 — Standing Stone Trail, an 84-mile foot path through Huntingdon, Mifflin and Fulton counties. standingstonetrail.org.

2017 — Montour Trail, a multi-use trail in Allegheny and Washington counties running about 36 miles. montourtrail.org.

2018 — Forbidden Drive, a five-mile stretch along Wissahickon Creek that feels strikingly remote, considering the forest is in Philadelphia city limits.

2019 — Mid-State Trail, the longest trail in Pennsylvania at 327 miles end to end from the Maryland border to the edge of New York. hike-mst.org

2020 — Ghost Town Trail, a 46-mile path that got it’s name from the long-gone coal-mining towns along the railroad bed it follows, stretching through parts of Indiana and Cambria counties. indianacountyparks.org or cambriaconservationrecreation.com

Luzerne County has ample trails worthy of nomination. Warrior Run, The Back Mountain Rail Trail, The Hazleton Rail Trail and numerous trails within state parks that offer forest greenery, hilltop views and ample history everywhere.

So give it some thought, pick your favorite trail, come up with the reasons it deserves the recognition and publicity that come with the title, and visit the DCNR Trail of the Year page to learn more and submit a nomination, dcnr.pa.gov.

