Rhea Mascarenhas, a sixth grade student at Saint Jude School, recently took third place in the Junior Varsity Diocesan Regional Forensics competition held at Holy Redeemer High School.

Seventh grade student Cali Glaser took fifth place honors in the Varsity division.

The students competed against schools from across the Southern Region of the diocese. Students were to select an excerpt of literature and were perform a dramatic skit using the text. Rhea’s performance piece was “Be A Perfect Person in Three Days” by Stephen Manes and Cali’s performed “Junie B. Jones Has a Monster Under Her Bed.”

Both students will compete in the Diocesan Finals on Oct. 28 at Holy Cross High School, Scranton.