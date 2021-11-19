Screenings are Dec. 3 through Dec. 16

To celebrate the holidays, the Dietrich Theater is presenting a gift of movies for all ages to enjoy with its second annual 12 Movies of Christmas.

From Friday, Dec. 3 to Dec, 16, the historic theater in downtown Tunkhannock will be showing a lineup of 12 favorite Christmas movies in 14 days. And the best part is that admission is free. All are welcome to attend for free thanks to the generosity of lead sponsor Ace-Robbins, Inc. and the following sponsors: The Belt Law firm, P.C.; Catherine J. Garbus; Century Farm – on behalf of Kenneth and Caroline Taylor and Tom and Margarita Taylor; Corterra Energy; the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau; GEM 100 & 104/ WGMF Radio Station; Kintner Modular Homes and Nostalgia Car Wash; Lackawanna College – Tunkhannock Center – Home of the School of Petroleum and Natural Gas; M & T Bank; Nimble Hill Vineyard & Winery and Nimble Hill Brewery; P & G Credit Union; Pennsylvania Vision Center; the Sheldon Family Foundation, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc.; Toni Hockman, and the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce.

Curated by Dietrich Theater General Manager and Film Booker Ronnie Harvey, this year the 12 Movies of Christmas will include The Bishop’s Wife, Black Christmas (2019), A Christmas Story, Elf, The Family Man, The Grinch (2018), It’s a Wonderful Life, Jack Frost, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Office Christmas Party, The Polar Express, and White Christmas.

“From the joyous splendor of The Polar Express to the raucous laughter of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and the poignant classic It’s a Wonderful Life,” Harvey said, “there is something for everyone no matter your taste so that you too can experience the wonder of the holidays.”

When asked how the idea originated, Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler gave credit to Jean Ruhf, Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, “Every year the Dietrich likes to screen a few classic Christmas movies in December with It’s a Wonderful Life as a must, but Jean suggested something even bigger – a Christmas movie festival. As home already to four seasonal film festivals, we quickly saw the potential. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with a festival of twelve Christmas movies!”

As the lead sponsor of the 12 Movies of Christmas, Ace-Robbins is providing free small popcorns and sodas for all who attend showtimes of the Twelve Movies of Christmas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4. They will also provide free popcorn and soda for all who attend It’s a Wonderful Life on Tuesday, Dec. 14 which will show at 2 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. that day. Other sponsors will provide free small popcorn and small soda for other specific showtimes during the 12 Movies of Christmas. Those showtimes are asterisked below.

Seating to all showings of the 12 Movies of Christmas is first come, first served. Advance tickets are not available. For more information, please feel free to call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3 or visit DietrichTheater.com. The following are movie show times and film synopses for the Twelve Movies of Christmas:

The Bishop’s Wife

Show times: Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 11 at 4:00 p.m.

Rating: not rated

Runtime: 109 minutes

Directed by: Henry Koster

Starring: Cary Grant, Loretta Young, David Niven

The Bishop’s Wife follows a bishop dejected by his efforts to raise money to build a cathedral. He asks heaven for guidance, and is visited by Dudley, who claims to be an angel. Henry is skeptical when Dudley ingratiates himself into the household and wins the attentions of Henry’s wife. When Dudley continues to intervene in Henry’s struggles, the bishop decides to challenge heaven.

Black Christmas (2019)

Show times:

Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. *

Dec. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Rating: PG -13

Runtime: 92 minutes

Directed by: Sophia Takal

Starring: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue

Black Christmas follows Riley and her sorority sisters preparing to deck the halls with seasonal parties since most people went home for the holidays. Soon, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout the campus. Riley and her friends decide to band together and fight back against the Christmas killer.

A Christmas Story

Show times:

Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m.*

Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m. *

Dec. 10 at 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m.*

Rating: PG

Runtime: 94 minutes

Directed by: Bob Clark

Starring: Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin

A Christmas Story follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie, who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a “Red Ryder air rifle.” Frequently at odds with his cranky dad but comforted by his mother, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.

Elf

Show times:

Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. *

Dec. 6 at 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 9 at 4:00 p.m. *

Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m.*

Rating: PG

Runtime: 97 minutes

Directed by: Jon Favreau

Starring: Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Bob Newhart

Elf is a spirited comedy about one of Santa’s biggest helpers, Buddy, who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York in search of his real father.

The Family Man

Show times:

Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 125 minutes

Directed by: Brett Ratner

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Téa Leoni, Don Cheadle

The Family Man follows Jack who lives a lavish lifestyle. All that changes one Christmas when he stumbles into a grocery store holdup and disarms the gunman. The next morning, he wakes up next to his college sweetheart, and to the discovery that his former life no longer exists. Jack finds himself at a crossroad where he must choose between his career and the woman he loves.

The Grinch (2018)

Show times:

Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m.*

Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. *

Dec. 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 16 at 1:00 p.m.

Rating: PG

Runtime: 85 minutes

Directed by: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

Starring: the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones

The Grinch lives a solitary existence on Mount Crumpet. His main source of ire comes during Christmas

when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays. When they decide to make Christmas bigger, the

Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. He hatches a scheme to steal Christmas and

silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Show times:

Dec. 14 at 2:00 p.m.*

Dec. 14 at 7:00 p.m. *

Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m.*

Rating: PG

Runtime: 130 minutes

Directed by: Frank Capra

Starring: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

It’s a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey who wishes he had never been born. An angel is sent to earth to make George’s wish come true. George quickly starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

Jack Frost

Show times:

Dec. 4 at 4:00 p.m.*

Dec. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 16 at 4:00 p.m.

Rating: PG

Runtime: 101 minutes

Directed by: Troy Miller

Starring: Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston, Joseph Cross

Jack Frost follows an aging rocker clinging to dreams of stardom, who never had much time for his wife, and young son. A year after his tragic death in a car accident, his son plays a mournful tune on his father’s harmonica and the elder Frost is magically brought to life as a snowman. Given a second chance, father and son try to make up for lost time.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Show times:

Dec. 3 at 4:00 p.m. *

Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. *

Dec. 12 at 4:00 p.m. *

Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m.*

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 97 minutes

Directed by: Jeremiah S. Chechik

Starring: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a laugh out loud holiday classic. Clark Griswold wants to have a perfect family Christmas. However, things go awry quickly when his family shows up unplanned and start living in their camper on the property. Even worse, Clark’s employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs. Will Clark be able to save Christmas?

Office Christmas Party

Show times:

Dec. 6 at 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Rating: R

Runtime: 105 minutes

Directed by: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Starring: Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller

Office Christmas Party is a raunchy and raucous holiday classic. When the CEO tries to close her hard- partying brother’s branch, he and his chief technical officer must rally their co-workers and host an epic office Christmas party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs.

The Polar Express

Show times:

Dec. 5 at 1:00 p.m.*

Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Rating: G

Runtime: 100 minutes

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: the voice of Tom Hanks

The Polar Express is an inspiring adventure about a doubting young boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self- discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

White Christmas

Show times:

Dec. 5 at 4:00 p.m. *

Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m.*

Rating: not rated

Runtime: 120 minutes

Directed by: Michael Curtiz

Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney

The holiday musical White Christmas follows two opposing acts who band together to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont and save a quaint country inn from failing. With the help of each other, they are sure to put the inn back in business and each other on the map.