Tis the season to shop ‘til you drop, to bake an overload of cookies and traditional cakes and rolls, to give generously to friends and strangers alike and to get your bank accounts cleaned out and credit card debt run up in your name courtesy of opportunistic holiday scammers.

The crooks in the identity thieving and swindling businesses know the Christmas season is prime hunting season for their quarry, as we go repeatedly on line and into stores to buy all those goods and services for the holidays. The good news: There are ways to thwart their efforts, to avoid becoming a victim.

The state Department of Banking and Securities joined with the Pennsylvania State Police Monday to issue a timely media release offering some advice, which we gladly pass on to you. Start with the “five common scams”:

Hacked Account Scam – The con convinces you your bank or credit card company is calling to tell you an account is compromised. “They may have details like the last four numbers of your card or listing of recent purchases,” the release notes, creating a sense of urgency to dupe you into giving information they don’t have. The fix: “Financial institution will not call you unsolicited and ask for details such as your Social Security number, account or credit card numbers or password.”

Unbelievable Price on Hard-to-Find Items – The old saw holds true: If it’s too hard to believe, it’s probably a con. If a purchase offer from a financial institution (credit card, say) is “for significantly less than compared to every major retailer, it is likely fraudulent. The scammer will try to sell you a plausible, but ultimately fictional, reason for the price difference,” and again create a sense of urgency by claiming high demand and limited supply. The fix: “Always contact your financial institution directly using the phone number from your statement, bank card, or their website to verify any calls from the institution.

Bank Deposit Holiday Hustles – This con uses your checking or savings account information for depositing mystery shopper checks or other deposits without knowing the real source. “When you endorse or sign a check, you are vouching for the legitimacy of those funds being available. A scam artist may send you a check for an amount to buy certain items to send somewhere, allowing you to keep a portion for yourself. If that check or funds are fraudulent, you will be liable for the entire balance.” The fix: Ignore such offers from uncertain sources, no matter how tempting

Copycat Websites – Just what it sounds like. You think you’re on a legitimate website but it’s really a fake version of the one you want, eager to scoop up your personal and financial information. The fix: “Consumers can help reduce the chance of having their personal or financial information stolen by practicing safe online shopping. Malicious emails can appear to be from legitimate retail stores. Do not click on these links. Instead, bookmark the URL for your favorite stores to ensure you are access the appropriate site.” And of course, monitor your accounts for fraudulent or unauthorized charges.

Gift Cards – “No government agency will ever ask you to pay a fine, fee, or penalty with a gift card. If you receive a call telling you to pay a debt or some other cost via gift card, that is a red flag of a scam. Hang up immediately.”

The short list of safety steps: Monitor your accounts, don’t follow links in unsolicited emails, type websites directly into your browser, and when in doubt, hang up.