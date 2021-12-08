🔊 Listen to this

WVIA Radio will present Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s production of Charles Dickens’s beloved story of hope and redemption, A Christmas Carol, as a special radio broadcast at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

The adaptation was created by long-time BTE member James Goode, who also directed the performance. Goode describes the production as a gift from the whole company.

“I opened up casting to everyone in our organization — education, production, and administrative staff — and many decided to participate. Listeners will hear voices other than the actors who appear onstage at BTE in normal circumstances.”

Larry Vojtko, WVIA-FM station manager, is excited to be partnering with BTE. “WVIA is thrilled to offer this unique retelling of a much-beloved Christmas story. Dickens’ unforgettable characters come alive through performances by the remarkably talented members of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. The story is further enhanced by a rich aural palette that includes music and sound effects. I am so grateful that Jon White-Spunner and James Goode called me to offer this treat as a Christmas gift to the WVIA listeners.”

Grace Kenny, violinist, accompanies the performance. The show was engineered and recorded by Nick McGaw, proprietor of Endless Records in Bloomsburg. BTE member Andrew Hubatsek plays Scrooge and Elizabeth Dowd voices the Narrator.

The cast also includes: Willow, Maya, and Thomas Bishop as the Cratchit and other children; Amy Rene Byrne as a Charitable Person, Belle, a Female Guest, and Charwoman; James Goode as Bob Cratchit, Dick Williams and a Businessman; A’nie Kirchner as Mrs. Cratchit; Abigail Leffler as a Caroler, Fan, Mary, and Mrs. Diller; Danny Roth as a Charitable Person, Fezziwig, The Ghost of Christmas Present, a Businessman, and the Undertaker’s Man; Thom Sirkot as Topper, and a Businessman; Henry Turnbough as Boy Scrooge, and Peter; Lily Wirth as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Martha, and Turkey Boy; Zach Shultz as Peter Crachit; Eric Wunsch as Fred, Marley, Young Scrooge and a Businessman, Michael Yerges as Mr. Belle, A Businessman, and Old Joe.

BTE’s A Christmas Carol is also available as a podcast at btepodcast.org. Support for the broadcast is provided by the Wayne County Community Foundation.