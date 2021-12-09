🔊 Listen to this

It’s time for anti-vaxxers to seriously reconsider their increasingly untenable position, and nothing made that clearer than impassioned comments by Geisinger’s Dr. Essie Reed during an online media briefing Wednesday.

At times appearing to hold back tears, the Emergency Room physician begged for help in combating hospital overcrowding caused by the current surge in COVID-19 cases. And with about 90% of those COVID patients not vaccinated, the overcrowding is caused quite clearly by many who remain unreasonably unwilling to do what’s best for themselves and everyone else.

“It feels like almost every day we’re going to a crisis at work,” Reed said. “It’s almost like waiting for a Jenga tower to fall.”

People outside of hospitals increasingly act like the pandemic is over, while inside patients are being treated in waiting rooms, and beds are being set up in hallways. Intensive Care Units are full, making it impossible for those who need the extra care to get inside, forcing treatment to be administered elsewhere. Regular rooms are full, making it harder to get people out of emergency rooms. Emergency rooms are full, making it harder for ambulance crews to unload patients and move onto the next call. Ambulances outside the area are summoned to handle cases, making patients in desperate need wait longer for help.

These ripples extend everywhere in our health care system, both Reed and Geisinger CEO Jaewon Ryu stressed. They impact urgent care centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and more. They force doctors to defer or postpone elective and non-emergency procedures. And while they may be non-emergencies, it’s hard to tell a person requiring a heart valve replacement to wait because so many people remain unvaccinated against an illness we should have well under control.

Reed painted human faces on her reality: A 28-year-old who had COVID six months ago still showing discouraging chest x-rays, still on oxygen and who “may never come off it.” A married couple that refused vaccines and treatments dying, leaving their families behind. Hospital staff looking for quiet places to be alone and cry “after watching patients die.”

There are, of course, some people with legitimate reasons to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine. But there are far more who avoid it out of some distorted notion of “personal freedom,” uttering the misguided and mistaken call of “my body, my choice.”

With an airborne virus, it is not only your body. Everyone around you is at risk.

And if you really want full freedom, getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to assure it. The more people protected, the sooner we can truly put this pandemic in the rear view mirror, rather than simply declaring it over and pretending. Reed described two parallel worlds: Her work, where COVID-19 strains the system and the staff every minute of every day, proving its presence in no uncertain terms; and outside of work, where more and more people seem to act as though it’s all over.

“It isn’t,” she said unequivocally. “It’s probably worse than last year.”

And it simply doesn’t have to be.

We join Reed in imploring those still resistant to the vaccine to seriously reconsider. Talk to a trusted health care professional, find the source of information that makes you feel secure in accepting the shots, and get them.

As Reed put it: “Please, please, please, please!”

– Times Leader