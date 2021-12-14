🔊 Listen to this

“Diversity” has taken a serious beating in recent years, as some people who feel they are seeing a way of life consumed by new groups and a (false) sense of “cancel culture”

This space has been used many, many times to tout our region’s varied and wonderful traditions, especially evident during holidays. But Sunday saw one of the most colorful, well attended examples in the area’s large repertoire, as photos in Monday’s paper amply attest.

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, as correspondent Geri Gibbons reported, is “filled with the folklore and faith of the Hispanic community.” It celebrates a Christian belief that Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared to an Aztec peasant named Juan Diego in 1531. As the story goes, religious officials didn’t believe Diego until Mary’s picture appeared on his clothing after he picked pink roses at a time in the growing season when such buds should not have been possible.

But even if you aren’t Christian or if you hold to no religion, even if you believe this is more myth than miracle, the celebration remains an eye-catching reminder of how much cultural heritage brings to this or any community, and how it can reinvigorate us all.

The age group of participants in the vibrant procession to St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre — home of the city’s Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Scranton, ranged from toddler boys with false mustaches to older celebrants dressed in brightly dyed Mexican finery.

The colors, often incorporated into long, flowing dresses for the women, or feathers, or masks, made for sweeping motions as many danced down the street. At the head of it all, a statue of the Lady herself, surrounded by an impressive collection of roses embedded in greenery.

One costume mimicked a fiercely orange leopard, almost looking ablaze in the bright sunlight that graced the area all day. Nick Martinez explained the story of how people corralled the feral feline to protect the village. Some legends say the leopard was an incarnation of the devil.

Martinez epitomized the passion people can bring to such events, admitting he has been up praying to the Blessed Mother at 6 a.m., and would be heading to work following the 5 p.m. Mass at St. Nicholas. “My wife said it’s going to be a long day,” he said, smiling. “But that’s okay, it’s one of the most special days of the year.”

This particular tradition includes bestowing a bit of honor on one household each year: the right to keep the statue of the Lady of Guadalupe at their home. Judith Tlasec and her family had that honor this year, and she said it had special meaning because her father had served on the committee to bring the festival to Brooklyn years ago.

Tlasec noted that, when she moved to this area, she sought a like-minded community, people who shared that kind of joy in this kind of celebration.

And that’s a big part of what all our traditions do. They serve as sturdy links from past to future, as connections that make it easier to make community. They enrich us not only in their own right, from their own pageantry, but also by giving us touchstones that let us be friends even if strangers, that make us feel welcome even when nothing seems familiar.

– Times Leader