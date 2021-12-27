🔊 Listen to this

We are truly blessed with many institutions of higher learning in this region, a veritable cornucopia of educational opportunities in our back yards. And as this year’s annual presidential profile feature section shows, they go well beyond simply providing degrees to paying students.

In Wilkes-Barre, the most obvious “beyond” is the recurring improvement to the city’s physical appearance, as both Wilkes University and King’s College have done impressive jobs of not only adding new facilities but of regularly refurbishing old, abandoned properties, sprucing up the neighborhood in the process.

All of the area’s institutions of higher education support local economic development, both indirectly by updating program offerings to fill growing employer needs and directly by supporting innovation hubs and small business incubators.

Every college and university supports the arts in our region, through in-school art galleries, public art such as the Miner’s memorial near King’s College, and of course the products of their varied art courses: Plays, instrumental concerts, choral performances and dance. Even when the schools aren’t offering their own productions, they house outside groups eager to — as the old saying goes — “put on a show.”

Our institutions of higher learning routinely help the lower grades, supporting day care and early education operations, holding camps where education masquerades as fun while giving valuable lessons in math, science, robotics and more. Major events like the Annual Science Olympiad find homes in their buildings. Lego Robotics, Women Empowered by Science, computer coding for high school and even elementary students — the list impresses.

They help in schools, churches, medical facilities and business by wisely using those institutions as learning experiences for their own students sent out to student teach, gain required training through practicums or get real world experience as interns.

There are, of course, college sports for local entertainment, but it’s not uncommon to see their sports facilities in use for outside events, or to host regional or even national competitions.

Interested in a lecture, a panel discussion, a symposium? These facilities draw some prominent names to the region, bringing erudition, inspiration and understanding to events open to the public. They also offer classes and clinics to anyone interested without requiring a full commitment to a degree: maybe a film series here, or some culinary lessons there, or some job retraining everywhere.

They create and support subject-specific institutions within their mission, helping track local economic and political trends, fostering better understanding of diverse cultures, reminding us of historical lessons learned the hard way through the holocaust or slavery. There are free health clinics, special programs for women with children (at Misericordia in particular) and opportunities for others to use state of the art equipment and facilities. Students provide countless hours of community service as part of their education.

Sure, our colleges and universities teach. But to think of them as lecture halls and labs grossly undervalues their full contribution to the region — so much so that it’s almost inconceivable to imagine the area without them.

– Times Leader