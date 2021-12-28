🔊 Listen to this

In the “don’t underestimate our senior citizens” department, we heartily encourage you visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Facebook page (facebook.com/PennsylvaniaAging/) and check out the images of handmade holiday ornaments created by older adults from more than 32 Senior Community Centers in 27 counties. They are at the least eye-catching, and arguably quite inspiring.

Two of the centers that submitted ornaments are local: Butler Township Active Senior Center and Pittston Active Adult Center.

The spiel from the state is kind of standard:

Every year, the Department of Aging receives a tremendous number of ornaments from the senior centers with letters or cards thanking the department for inviting the seniors to make them,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said. “The seniors really get into the holiday spirit with their creativity and the work that they put into creating the ornaments. Each is unique and embodies the pride of being ‘made in PA’ along with the holiday tree that comes from a Pennsylvania tree farm every year. I would like to thank all of the seniors from across the commonwealth who devoted their time and talent in making the ornaments to support our holiday celebration.”

Yes, we know some readers are already hung up on — if not firing off posts and tweets about —the use of “Holiday” in this media release. Sorry you can’t get past that and just enjoy this season of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s Day and more. Looking at the video of the ornaments might cheer you up anyway.

There are bottle cap snowmen, a tree-and-present laden pick-up truck, “NOEL” and “PEACE” spelled out in Scrabble tiles on decorative pieces of cloth, candy canes and evergreens. One clever person took clear tree ball ornaments filled with white beads and painted with coal eyes and a carrot nose to make snowman heads. Another pasted eyes and a button nose on a green-handled paint brush.

One of the ornaments appears to be a stack of red and green felt squares, getting smaller as they go from bottom to top, making the clear image of a Christmas tree. There are Popsicle sticks painted red and glued together in the shape of tiny snow sled, a lollipop that appears to be white and red yarn swirled into a classic “all day sucker” look, and elegant lace balls.

Their are cross-stitch holiday figures, patchwork quilt-like stockings and a glittering blue angel figure with a silver halo.

Sure, some are simple paper cutouts. But some are works of art that could just as easily be sold as upper-end ornaments in a store, or on Etsy.

They are truly in the spirit of the season, both as the ornaments they are meant to be and as symbols of giving: Older Pennsylvanians making and donating decorations displayed in the Capitol Rotunda, giving to each other by sharing time and talent, and giving to all of us some Christmas — and holiday — cheer.

The videos are short and simple. You can pause if you see an ornament you want to ponder. You may find yourself smiling, you may find yourself heading to the nearest craft store to get some supplies for homemade decorations of your own.

And if you are an older resident, you may find resources on the Facebook page you didn’t know about that could make your life a bit easier, more enjoyable …

Or both.

– Times Leader