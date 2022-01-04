🔊 Listen to this

January is Anthracite Mining Heritage month, and considering how much coal shaped this region — and how much the death of King Coal reshaped the region, we gladly offer this schedule of events commemorating the industry, provided by King’s College Professor Bob Wolensky.

The public is invited to attend all events, which are free except where noted:

• Chris Zellers of WVIA has initiated a special website (www.wvia.org/mining) containing information about the WVIA’s mining-related programming, including the documentary The Knox Mine Disaster and Erika Funke’s planned Anthracite-related interviews and other features on ArtScene and Keystone Edition at WVIA FM (89.9).

Jan. 13: Mining Anthracite—Memories and Commentaries from Those Who Did, and Those Who Are Doing, at the St. Faustina Cultural Center, 38 W. Church St., Nanticoke 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. Speakers include Phil Voystock, Tom Supey, Chester Zaremba, Chris Murley and Banks Ries. Refreshments and mining memorabilia display are included

Jan. 14: A Guided Tour of the Luzerne County Court House by Tony Brooks, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Please register at 570-793-3631 or at [email protected]

Jan. 15: “The Avondale Mine Disaster from a Mining Engineer’s Perspective: It Was an Accident!”, with Eric Bella, mining engineer for Lehigh Engineering, Reading Anthracite Co., at the Plymouth Borough Municipal Building, 162 West Shawnee Avenue, Plymouth, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moderator: Steve Kondrad.

Jan. 20: King’s College Annual Msgr. John J. Curran Lecture, by Philip Jenkins, Department of History, Baylor University. The topic: “A Heritage of Hatred: The Ku Klux Klan and the Far Right in the Anthracite Region, 1920-1945. Held at Burke Auditorium, McGowan Business School, King’s College, 133 N. River Street, Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m.

Jan. 21: A Screening of “The Knox Mine Disaster: A Documentary Film,” by David and Al Brocca at Burke Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., film at 7 p.m., followed by a 20-minute Q&A with David Brocca and Knox Disaster author Robert Wolensky. Tickets required: www.knoxminedisaster.com

Jan. 22: The Annual Knox Mine Disaster Commemoration at the Anthracite Heritage Museum, 22 Bald Mountain Rd., Scranton, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Speakers include artist Sue Hand on the Lackawanna Coal Breaker Communities, Teresa Bergman on “New Directions in Commemoration,” and Jennifer Black of Misericordia University. Music by Don Shappelle and the Pickups. Hand’s latest exhibit, Regional Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories, will debut

Jan. 22 Free Concert, “An Evening of Anthracite Region Music,” with Lex Romaine, Don Shappelle, Jimmy Watlich and Doug Smith. At the Susquehanna Brewing Company, 635 S. Main St., Pittston, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 23: Annual Knox Mine Disaster Memorial Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 35 Williams St., Pittston, 9 a.m.

Jan. 23: Annual Knox Mine Disaster Public Commemoration at the Knox Marker in front of Baloga Funeral Home, 1201 Main St., Pittston, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 23: Annual Walk to the Knox Mine Disaster Site. Meet at the Baloga Funeral Home for a caravan to the parking lot one mile away, 11 a.m., weather permitting

Jan 25: “Doing Anthracite Region Research: Some Available Resources.” A Zoom session, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with Anthracite Heritage Museum Curator John Fielding, King’s College library director David Schappert, Industrial Archives & Library archivist Nicholas Zmijewski, and Luzerne County Historical Society’s Mark Riccetti. To join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89366293824.