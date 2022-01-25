🔊 Listen to this

At a Jan. 13 Wilkes-Barre City Council meeting residents in attendance showed more interest in an issue that not only wasn’t on the city’s agenda, but that would be particularly difficult for the city to change in any major way quickly. It is, however, an issue that can literally be a matter of life and death — especially in freezing weather like the wave we are enduring.

“I’m extremely concerned about the unsafe conditions of the city sidewalks and the unwillingness of too many residents to keep them clean and safe,” Linda Ross said, urging the city to take some action. At the very least, notify residents of their legal responsibilities regarding clear walkways.

While the city, like many municipalities, has an ordinance regarding the maintenance of sidewalks for pedestrian safety, enforcing it is obviously problematic, though any effort to do so should be applauded. But this is really a question of personal responsibility, and of caring for fellow residents.

Foremost, arguably, are the business owners who should know better but don’t seem to put the effort or expense into truly keeping walkways clean. This is probably partly due to the grip cars have on our culture. Many larger business owners likely feel the focus needs to be on their parking lots, leaving the walkways on the back burner and sometimes neglected.

Next are all those who have driveway entrances into their residences or businesses that cross sidewalks. It can be surprising — and frustrating to pedestrians — to see the two treated independently. The walk may be cleared, but a plow blade pushes snow to ether side of the driveway, banking snow perpendicular across the walkway.

There are surely those who decide to wait for warmer weather to melt snow or ice and clear their walks with little effort. As the current deep freeze shows, this is a dangerous gamble. If snow doesn’t melt completely and refreezes at night, a walk can be coated with a serious layer of ice, often hardened into an uneven surface making walking truly treacherous.

And a few may think sprinkling rock salt or another ice melter should be sufficient, again a dangerous gamble. If the stuff that melts (or partially melts) fails to evaporate completely or isn’t moved off the walk, it refreezes and makes the use of salt a waste of money time.

It’s important to appreciate that failure to clear walks doesn’t just risk someone slipping and falling (and maybe filing a lawsuit). It can make people opt to walk on clearer roads, putting them directly in the line of traffic. This is extremely dangerous at night, when a driver may not notice them until it’s too late.

So please, clear your walks, or arrange for someone to do it. And not just a shovel’s width. Try to clear them end to end. Yes plow trucks may thwart your efforts by spraying more snow back onto the path, but the effort is important. Consider salt if they are particularly icy, and maybe find an ice chopper or steel-blade shovel that will scrape tough stuff off the sidewalk better than the ubiquitous plastic tools.

And if you have elderly or ailing neighbors, clear their walks as well if possible. Even if they aren’t coming outside, people are walking past, mail is being delivered, and visitors — or sometimes even emergency personnel — need to access the house.

– Times Leader