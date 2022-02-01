🔊 Listen to this

Unused vacation days? Or did you just join the “Mass Resignation” and decide to retire a bit early, getting free time on your hand. Maybe you’re just tired of self-isolating and limiting your trips out of concern for COVID-19 — even doing so not because you’re too worried about catching it, but of bringing it to vulnerable friends or family upon your return.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office has some ideas for you.

Last week the office released it’s 2022 Happy Traveler Guide intended to give you some ideas of the state’s “one-of-a-kind attractions and events.” And while we don’t have the grand canyon or the Louvre, we have some pretty impressive scenic gorges and museums of all sizes.

“Whether you’re dreaming of your next adventure or ready to get back on the road, it is important to take time to pursue happiness wherever possible,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore in a media release. “This year’s Happy Traveler invites travelers to explore Pennsylvania’s cities, history, outdoor experiences, food, culture, and more to ensure time off is time off well spent.”

Lepore has the torturous title of Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism & Film, but the Happy Traveler guide is an antidote to any frustrations, bureaucracy or other daily irritants.

You can order a free copy online, or just view a digital version at visitpa.com. It’s broken into either categories or regions, making it pretty easy to find something of interest statewide if you’re just looking for a destination, or by region if you need to do day trips or have a planned visit anywhere across the state.

The “cities” category gives you ides for “Instagram-worthy hotel lobbies and cocktail bars,” “picturesque patio dining,” “Indie Boutiques,” “Garden Gateways in the city,” to name a few. There are also recommendations for a trip along the storied US Route 6 across the north of the state

The “Foodie Fun” section suggests picnic spots, sources of ethnic specialties and that Pennsylvania staple drink apple cider (though you can find lots of that right here in Luzerne County).

There’s a host of museums, many free, including Philadelphia’s Fireman’s Hall, Fort Necessity National Battlefield in Farmington and our own back yard’s Steamtown National Historic Site. For underground lovers, there’s Lost River Caverns, Lincoln Caverns and Whisper Rocks, Crystal Cave and that caving by boat experience of Penn’s Cave.

The Keystone State has preserved some potent history, including Limekilns at Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg, the Ruins of Lausanne in Nequehoning, and the oil wells at Oil Creek State Park,the worlds’ first commercial oil wells.

There are short lists of winter festivals, adventure courses, camping suggestions and glass makers. There’s even a “7 stops for family fun on the PA Turnpike” page, and while “turnpike” and “fun” don’t really feel like they should be in the same sentence, the selection offered sure sounds like some great stops.

There is a lot more, so much so that it’s hard to imagine you won’t find something that catches your fancy. So we highly encourage stopping by the website and perusing the travel guide. You may be inspired. You may even find ways to spend your vacation that you thoroughly enjoy without spending a lot of money getting there. That might be the definition of a “Happy Traveler.”