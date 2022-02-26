🔊 Listen to this

Let’s make no mistake: Vladimir Putin and Russians who enable him are responsible for the invasion into Ukraine. No one else. Putin has craved a return to Russia’s glory days his entire life.

In the best of times, he barely hid his desire to take Ukraine, his bizarre and twisted version of history insisting it was always part of “ancient Russia.” More often, he didn’t hide it at all.

Putin is a military aggressor the likes of which this world has not seen since World War II. He invaded Georgia without justification, he annexed Crimea under a pathetic veil of protecting ethnic Russians, and now he has poured full force into a country that posed zero threat to him.

Ukrainians had made a choice through Democratic elections — something America is supposed to champion — peacefully replacing a Russia-friendly president with one who preferred to ally more with western Europe and the United States.

Putin ignored any overtures, any threats, any diplomatic attempts. He took slim sections of western Ukraine proclaiming them independent and moving “peacekeepers” in — a move that theoretically could have been the face-saving way to back off from a full invasion — but didn’t stop there.

And yes, it matters to the United States. It should matter to the entire world. Defending or praising Putin in any way for such a heinous act is akin to saying it’s OK for a bigger, more powerful country to simply invade a smaller one without cause. It’s not OK. It can’t be.

Some will compare it to America’s invasion of Iraq on the false pretense of stopping a threat of “Weapons of Mass Destruction” that didn’t exist. It is true the U.S. lost serious moral high ground in that war. But it’s not the same. President George W. Bush at least tried to build a case, taking it to the U.N. and allies. The threat of WMDs ended up being baseless, but it was plausible. Putin gave no plausible reason for his attack. It is naked grab for land — his third such grab since 2008.

He dares the rest of the world to do something about it. He believes he can outlast the West in enduring pain from sanctions. He hopes the unity among other nations breaks apart. He’s counting on it.

Which is why those who already talk of blaming someone else — most often, President Joe Biden, it seems — are helping Putin. It’s why those who say “it’s not our problem” are helping Putin. It’s why those — including Biden’s predecessor — who argue NATO is not worth the money and effort are helping Putin.

It’s one thing to disagree on policy. That’s normal and healthy in democracy. It’s another to use a policy dispute to shift blame from Putin to someone else. Make no mistake, Putin’s minions are almost certainly putting out endless misinformation through social media and videos to convince people to shift the blame.

During a two-hour session with students on all things Ukraine/Russia, Wilkes University Associate Professor of History Jon Kuiken predicted as much. Russia wants the west — and the United States — to be divided on his egregious invasion.

“I think Russian bots are already at work,” Kuiken said. “Be extremely careful with what you trust on social media.” It’s important advice.

Putin is responsible for the unwarranted invasion of a sovereign nation with overwhelming force. He is responsible for the deaths, hardships and costs everyone pays. No one else. Convincing people otherwise is how he wins.

– Times Leader