City native will appear in lead role March 4

French planter Emile DeBeque and Navy nurse Nellie Forbush fall in love in ‘South Pacific,’ the Rodgers & Hammestein musical based on James A. Michener’s “Tales of the South Pacific.”

The character of Navy SeaBee Luther Billis, at right, provides comic relief in the show but at a pivotal moment proves ‘he’s really a stand-up guy,’ Scranton native Victoria Bost said.

“I remember going to the theater and sitting in the audience and wanting so badly to be on the stage,” Scranton native Victoria Bost said, recalling the traveling shows that came to the Scranton Cultural Center when she was growing up — and how they whet her appetite to become a performer.

“Now it’s coming full-circle. It’s wild. I kind of can’t believe it,” said Bost, whose childhood dreams will come true on March 4 when she appears in the role of Nellie Forbush — that “corny-as-Kansas-in-August,” crazy-in-love World War II Navy nurse and romantic lead in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific.”

“It’s exhilarating; it’s daunting, and it will be my first time performing in that theater,” said Bost, who usually appears in the ensemble as the show travels from city to city, and has served as an understudy for Nellie.

In the role of Nellie, Bost will sing such songs as “Cock-Eyed Optimist,” and ”(I’m In Love With) A Wonderful Guy,” both of which show the Navy nurse’s strong, upbeat personality

“I love ‘Cock-Eyed Optimist.’ I love ‘Wonderful Guy,’ ” Bost said in a telephone interview. “They’re tricky songs, but they’re happy and wonderful. They show her happy-go-lucky side, but within the lyrics you see that’s she is complicated. She is smart. In ‘Wonderful Guy,’ she’s making fun of herself, like ‘I’m a complete cliche but I can accept that.’”

“And she sings about being an optimist. She has hope for humanity in the midst of this big horrible war,” Bost said. “That’s her redemption. It carries her through.”

But along with Nellie’s spunk, high energy and head-over-heels excitement about falling in love, there’s a side to her personality that’s not quite so lovable. It’s the prejudice she feels when she realizes the man in her life has biracial children from a previous relationship.

“I think a lot of us can relate to that,” Bost said. “It’s our duty to face those internal prejudices and learn to unpack them.”

There’s a touching moment in the play when audiences realize Nellie has overcome her prejudice. It’s when she learns that Lt. Cable — a white American who is in love with an islander named Liat — has been killed, and Nellie rushes to embrace and comfort Liat.

“That is the moment that she decides she will go and raise Emile’s children,” Bost said. “When she sees Liat’s devastation, when she sees everything she could lose (because Emile was on the same dangerous mission as Lt. Cable.)”

The musical includes a wealth of memorable songs, from the rant against intolerance, “You’ve Got To Be Taught,” to the celebrations of love “Younger Than Spring-Time” and “Some Enchanted Evening,” the mystical “Bali Ha’i” and that rambunctious number from the sailors’ chorus, “There is Nothin’ Like A Dame.”

As Nellie, Bost also will get to sing “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair,” — and she hopes the stage at the cultural center will be able to accommodate the portable shower that the touring show uses whenever it can.

Bost’s local connections include studying at the Linn McDonald School of Dance — “I was a mouse in my first show,” she said — later graduating from Wyoming Seminary, and performing in “Gypsy” and “Two Gentlemen of Verona” at Sem’s Performing Arts Institute. After graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2015, she has performed around the world with Norwegian and Disney Cruise Lines.

Performances of “South Pacific” will be 8 p.m. March 4; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 5 and 1 p.m. March 6. Tickets may be purchased at scrantonculturalcenter.org/ or through the box office, 570-344-1111.