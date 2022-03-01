🔊 Listen to this

Rejoice! Get out and enjoy the sun! Watch as winter fades behind you on this, the start of meteorological spring!

It may sound a bit illogical, having two first days of spring that are 20 days apart this year. Astronomical spring begins on the equinox, the date when the hours of sunlight and hours of night are about the same.

Well, more technically it’s the “time when the sun passes directly above the equator,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), but to the majority of people, the spring (or vernal) equinox, means stretches of daylight have stopped getting shorter and will start getting longer.

And that’s the spring most of us prefer to celebrate. How is it spring if the days are still getting shorter? More importantly, the spring equinox marks the date our piece of the globe starts tilting toward the sun again, making the days grow warmer. So, obviously, “Spring!”

Why then, do we have meteorological seasons? And what’s there to celebrate?

The first question is easy. Again, from NOAA:

”Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar. We generally think of winter as the coldest time of the year and summer as the warmest time of the year, with spring and fall being the transition seasons, and that is what the meteorological seasons are based on.”

So the meteorological seasons more closely follow the regular calendar. March, April and May for Spring; June, July and August for summer, and so on. As NOAA puts it, “By following the civil calendar and having less variation in season length and season start, it becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes.”

In other words, astronomical seasons follow the reality of our planet’s motions in relation to the sun; Meteorological seasons make it easier to efficiently quantify and crunch weather-related numbers. Hardly poetic.

But today means spring is either coming in a few weeks or already here, regardless of which first day you celebrate, and after the kind of week — and winter, and year(s) — we need the rebirth spring brings both botanically and symbolically.

So we humbly suggest embracing both first days, starting with this one. With everything that’s happened and is happening, we can use as many as we can get. Spring has always been hopeful and uplifting.

“The beautiful spring came, and when nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also,” American Author Harriet Ann Jacobs wrote.

“Springtime is the land awakening,” American humorist Lewis Grizzard said. “The March winds are the morning yawn.”

And then there’s this, from English poet Edgar Guest: “Spring’s greatest joy beyond a doubt is when it brings the children out.”

But Canadian author L.M. Montgomrey may have offered the insight that could be of most help after enduring so much hardship and uncertainty for so long.

“That is one good thing about this world … There are always sure to be more springs.”

– Times Leader