🔊 Listen to this

Today may be the infamous “Ides of March,” but we there is something much more relevant to our modern daily lives than the assassination of Julius Caesar and whether or not Shakespeare’s “Beware the Ides of March” warning from a seer really happened (The Bard apparently got they idea from ancient historian Plutarch).

This is “Ag Literacy Week” and it’s not just about reading books that relate to agriculture — though that can be part of it, especially in schools. It’s about knowing where our food comes from and what it takes to sow it, grow it, harvest it and get it to your table every day, for your entire life. Or get it to the mill to make your clothes, in the case of some fabrics, or shoes, in the case of leathers, or — well, point made, we hope.

While farming is usually considered the quintessential “back to basics” and “connecting with Mother Earth” activity, the modern commercial version is remarkably complex. Irrigation, equipment, soil management, marketing, transportation, fertilization, livestock, deciding what to grow, deciding what variety of seeds to grow, anticipating demand, outmaneuvering fickle weather. Most of us would be overwhelmed if we knew everything that goes into the carrot in your salad, the wheat in your cereal, the beef in your Stroganoff or the wool in your coat.

If you want a glimpse of it presented in a fun-for-kids way, we suggest the “Kids Rock Fun Farm games” page of myamericanfarm.org. A scroll down the page to see all the different topics agriculture involves could be a humbling experience to a non-farmer.

Take “Fact or Fairytale,” in which “Jacob Justthefacts” tries to discover where his food fiber and fuel come from.

1) How many people does 1 American farmer feed: 1, 12, 100, 154? (It’s the biggest number)

2) Fact or fairy tale: Wool form sheep is made into sweaters (seems easy, unless you never knew wool is sheered from sheep).

3) Fact or fairy tale: Eggs come from hens. Also seems easy, so lets add a layer, as it were: How many eggs will a hen lay on average each year? Answer, 259, which sounds exhausting.

4) Fact or fairy tale: Corn is grown underwater. Surely this is obvious, so bonus question: How many states grow corn? (All of them).

5) Fact or fairy tale: Farmers only live in small towns or out in the country. Well, obviously, if you have a big farm, it’s probably not in a city. But as the website notes, you can find farmers growing flowers or vegetable in even some of the biggest cities.

6) Fact or fairy tale: Some farmers raise fish. As odd as it sounds to those of us who are old school (or who don’t pay any attention to the labeling when we buy fish) there are fish farms.

7) Fact or fairy tale: Eating lean beef provides protein that can make your muscles grow. Well, there’s more to it that eating beef, but once again the more interesting tidbit is in the details; Lean beef can have less fat than a chicken thigh.

Like we said, kid friendly. But Ag literacy is a valuable commodity at any age. As agfoundation.org points out: “An agriculturally literate person understands how the agricultural industry works – not just where food comes from, but who grows it, agriculture’s effect on the economy, environment, technology, lifestyle and its relationship to livestock.”

Our lives depend on other people understanding all the ins and outs of agriculture. It’s smart to spend a little time and get an idea of how much they need to know.

– Times Leader