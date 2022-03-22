🔊 Listen to this

The reports, sounds and images coming from Vladimir Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine horrify on a daily, even hourly bases.

The very real possibility that a single miscalculation by the unhinged dictator ordering so much carnage could trigger a third World War — this one with thousands of nuclear weapons available — thrums like a relentless bass note more felt then heard in the backs of minds, a real fear to anyone paying attention.

And the sight of our nation’s politicians, mostly from the Republican Party, choosing to attack the current Democratic president over Putin’s cruelty simply saddens. It cannot be said enough; This is Putin’s war of choice. No one in this country is ordering the bombing and missile strikes on civilian targets in the Ukraine — apparently desperate attempts to make up for the epic failure of the vaunted Russian military machine on the ground.

Amid all this we see the heartwarming signs of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the acceptance of refugees, the massive flow of donations through numerous efforts, from individual businesses trying to help to church collections to large Non-Government Organizations focusing on the staggering need of humanitarian aid.

We saw it again, in colorful and compelling rally on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square called “Stand with Ukraine.” And while it’s true the people suffering in Ukraine need more than our cliched “thoughts and prayers,” such rallies apparently can do more than simply make those who participate feel like they’ve shown support.

As reported by correspondent Geri Gibbons in the Times Leader Monday edition, Ukrainian native Vitaliy Kosto — who moved to the U.S. about 20 years ago — saw the flags and colors of his homeland as he drove by and felt overwhelmed at the sight. Then he sent an image of the rally to friends and family in Ukraine, and that the response was moving.

“They can’t understand how they can be hated by a country so close to them and loved by so many throughout the rest of the world,” Kosto said.

As some in the crowd broke into Ukrainian songs at the event, Victor Svintozelskiy held two flags: Ukrainian and that of the United States, and offered the simple observation that at times seems too easily lost: The country you come from is less important than the person you are. He defines a person, he said, by looking “at their heart.”

To be clear, as a fledgling democracy unshackled from the long reign of the oppressive Soviet Union, Ukraine made it’s share of slip-ups since independence. And we doubt it was corruption free or perfect in all things regarding democracy and human rights. But it’s people made the choice to turn from Russia and to Europe and the west.

More importantly, they are showing every day with the loss of homes, belongings and lives that they reject tyranny and want to decide their own fates. They deserve that opportunity. They deserve our support.

And while military and humanitarian support are more important in their fight, showing that the people of this country, and of this county, truly believe in their cause is more than simple window dressing. It’s a message to Putin that he has gravely miscalculated the reaction of the west, and as Kosto said, it is a reminder to the people of Ukraine that despite the distance, they are not alone.

– Times Leader