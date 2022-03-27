🔊 Listen to this

It’s eye catching — almost whimsical — if you just drive by without looking too close, especially if a gentle breeze sets the blue and silver pinwheels spinning against the backdrop of the green lawn.

But don’t just glance as you drive by the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre or Hazleton City hall further south. In fact, if you have the time and can spot a place to park, stroll around a bit to really let the meaning sink in.

The pinwheels planted in the lawns Wednesday represent hundreds of tragedies every month, tragedies needlessly inflicted upon our most vulnerable population: children.

The Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center arranged the annual pinwheel display as a reminder that April (which begins this coming Friday) is Child Abuse Awareness month. And as county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce pointed out with depressing statistics, the need for awareness has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an important day,” the DA said during brief remarks before volunteers planted close to 500 pinwheels on the courthouse lawn. “It’s a very sad day, but an important one.”

The pandemic meant more children were stuck at home more often, he noted. That created additional opportunity for abuse by family members while robbing children of the adults who might detect signs of abuse in schools and day care centers. The result: Child abuse cases nearly doubled from pre-pandemic levels, with close to 500 reports in just the last few months.

“The children are locked in the house with their computers, locked in the house with their abusers,” Sanguedolce said. “They’re not getting to school where professionals can recognize signs of abuse and put a stop to it.

“They are children who can’t defend themselves, children who are often abused by those who should protect them.”

And the children suffer even when the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice, as they tell authorities what happened, reliving the nightmare, first to the District Attorney’s people and other law enforcement officers, then — if a trial is necessary — “they tell 12 strangers what happened to them.”

The flag planting itself was an upbeat, if brief, ceremony. WBRE TV personality Chris Bohinski sang “Corner of the Sky” from the musical “Pippin,” with DJ Donnie Evans providing the music both for that song and as background during the planting. Luzerne County K9 detective Spike joined the proceedings, looking — appropriately, perhaps — a bit soulful. Ten police vehicles, most with emergency lights blinking, sat along the curb in front of the River Street side of the courthouse, each from a different municipal agencies.

Nine-year-old Kadyn Hernandez and her brother Brayden, 12, smiled as they helped set up wooden silhouettes of children almost as big as they were, reminders of what the pinwheels represent. “I gotta support my mom!” Brayden grinned, referring to CAC Executive Director Shannon Peduto, who had opened the ceremony with the essential theme we all need to remember, every day, all day:

“We must protect our most valuable resource.”

Absolutely. It’s a critical reminder, as you pass the pinwheels that will be spinning on the lawns throughout April. They are pretty. But they symbolize something pretty critical: It is up to each of us to learn the signs of child abuse, and to report when we suspect a defenseless child is suffering.

– Times Leader