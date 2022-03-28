Men, women and children swept streets, sidewalks
On Sunday, March 27, the Olyphant downtown spring cleanup began at noon, despite the 25-degree temperature.
Volunteers met at THE KIMMY, 203 Lackawanna Ave. where hot coffee and donuts were available, and then spread out through midtown, using brooms to clean the streets, and sidewalks.
Due to the cold weather, the water tanker truck was canceled and will be used on Sunday, April 3, to wash away the winter dirt.
Olyphant merchants, family, and friends all lent a helping hand on Sunday. Some of the participants included Kimmy Evans, owner of “The Kimmy,” and her husband, Matt Evans; KaSandra Comopton, owner of “Queen City Ink,” and her daughter Renae, who is 7; and Eileen Evanina, new owner of “Eyes-Creative Crafting.”
Olyphant Mayor Jonathan Sedlak brought out “the first family of Olyphant” to pitch in, including his young daughters Savannah and Scarlet.