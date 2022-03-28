The new owner in the Borough “EYES Creative Crafting” Eileen Evanina pitches in with a broom. Submitted photo

The new owner in the Borough “EYES Creative Crafting” Eileen Evanina pitches in with a broom.

Men, women and children swept streets, sidewalks

<p>Starting in the 200 block of Lackawanna Avenue, owner of “The Kimmy,” Kimmy Evans and her husband Matt Evans start with sweeping the sidewalks.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Starting in the 200 block of Lackawanna Avenue, owner of “The Kimmy,” Kimmy Evans and her husband Matt Evans start with sweeping the sidewalks.

<p>The owner of “Queen City Ink” KaSandra Compton and her daughter Renae Compton (Age 7) lend a helping hand on this cold spring day to sweep up the borough.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The owner of “Queen City Ink” KaSandra Compton and her daughter Renae Compton (Age 7) lend a helping hand on this cold spring day to sweep up the borough.

<p>Olyphant’s new mayor, Jonathan Sedlak brings out the “Olyphant First Family” to help clear the curb on Willow Street. Shown from left are curb is cleared on Willow Street, daughters Savannah and Scarlet Sedlak (with their dad), The Mayor, and Krystle Sedlak.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Olyphant’s new mayor, Jonathan Sedlak brings out the “Olyphant First Family” to help clear the curb on Willow Street. Shown from left are curb is cleared on Willow Street, daughters Savannah and Scarlet Sedlak (with their dad), The Mayor, and Krystle Sedlak.

On Sunday, March 27, the Olyphant downtown spring cleanup began at noon, despite the 25-degree temperature.

Volunteers met at THE KIMMY, 203 Lackawanna Ave. where hot coffee and donuts were available, and then spread out through midtown, using brooms to clean the streets, and sidewalks.

Due to the cold weather, the water tanker truck was canceled and will be used on Sunday, April 3, to wash away the winter dirt.

Olyphant merchants, family, and friends all lent a helping hand on Sunday. Some of the participants included Kimmy Evans, owner of “The Kimmy,” and her husband, Matt Evans; KaSandra Comopton, owner of “Queen City Ink,” and her daughter Renae, who is 7; and Eileen Evanina, new owner of “Eyes-Creative Crafting.”

Olyphant Mayor Jonathan Sedlak brought out “the first family of Olyphant” to pitch in, including his young daughters Savannah and Scarlet.