Wednesday (March 30) is a “statewide aggressive-driving coordinated enforcement day,” with the Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the Highway Safety Network teaming to urge safer driving with more than words.

“Troopers and local law enforcement will be conducting targeted enforcement with the goal of reducing the number of aggressive-driving crashes,” PSP Colonel Robert Evanchick said in a media release. “These crashes can be prevented by slowing down and limiting distractions behind the wheel.”

We are, of course, all for reducing aggressive driving, which covers a lot of bad behaviors behind the wheel beyond speeding. Here’s an incomplete list from PennDOT: Making illegal u-turns, improper/careless turning, turning from the wrong lane, proceeding without clearance after stops, running stop signs, running red lights, failure to respond to other traffic control devices, tailgating, sudden slowing/stopping, careless passing or lane changes, passing in no passing zones, making improper entrance to highway, making improper exit from highway, speeding, driving too fast for conditions and driver fleeing police.

We’re not quite sure that last one, fleeing police, fits in with the others, but it’s obviously something you shouldn’t do. We would also add — or at least expand on the “running red light” item — the dangerous yet locally ubiquitous habit of not stopping for a red light before turning “right on red.”

You can’t legally roll through it, no matter how sparse traffic appears around the intersection. You have to stop before executing right on red. It’s not just the law, it’s courtesy and justified caution. It’s too easy to not notice a pedestrian, a child, a bike rider, a wheel chair, a pet. Nothing in your life is so important you can’t afford to actually come to a full stop before turning right on red.

We confess a tinge of doubt about announcing a coordinated enforcement day. If people who usually get aggressive behind the wheel know it’s coming, all they have to do is drive safely for a day, then go back to their dangerous, self-absorbed ways. There is comfort in this particular announcement: the media release notes that this isn’t really a one day thing.

It’s “part of an aggressive-driving enforcement wave running through April 24 focused on speeding, distracted driving and work zone awareness. The goal of targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways throughout the state. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or making careless lane changes will also be cited.”

And there is a clear need for a sustained crackdown. More from the release:

According to 2020 PSP data, Troopers issued more than 107,000 speeding citations, including more than 2,000 for driving 100 mph or faster. In 2021, those numbers saw an increase as speeding citations totaled more than 129,000. In addition, more than 2,200 tickets were issued for driving 100 mph or more.

In 2020, there were 24,978 speeding-related crashes, resulting in 433 fatalities and 1,387 suspected serious injuries.

Those are truly depressing numbers, made more so because most if not all of the incidents and accidents were avoidable.

Speeding and other dangerous driving behavior are choices. For everyone’s safety as well as your own, choose better.

– Times Leader