Role is to weigh pros, cons and serve county, not hecklers who boo and make vomit sounds

A sad thing happened Tuesday night when Luzerne County Council voted on hiring a new county manager: Democracy worked very much as it should, and people who didn’t like the imperfect nature of the system called for something closer to herd-mentality autocracy.

We have previously praised County Council for what has appeared to be true due diligence throughout the manager selection process, and from all the information gathered and released to the public they ended up with three suitable finalists.

We also believe the original drafters of the Luzerne County Charter that created our current form of government pretty much got all the important stuff right, including setting the number of council members at 11 and requiring seven yes votes — rather than a simple majority — when hiring someone for the all-important job as county manager.

So when council split 6-5 between two of the finalists on Tuesday’s vote, it was just the way Democracy works sometimes. Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle, who voted in the minority for current acting manager Romilda Crocamo, conceded the split put council in “uncharted territory” and that council would have to plot a course out of the conundrum. (As an aside, while this is — as many pundits unhelpfully point out — something the county has never experienced, let’s remember that this is only the third vote for a county manager since the home rule charter was adopted.)

We hope council resolves the problem with intelligence and a lot of thought on what’s best for the county, rather than trying to strong arm one or two council members to switch votes. It could be something as simple as switching votes because a few members decide either candidate is qualified, and that further delay in hiring a new manager would hurt the county more than it could help.

We would mention in passing that it seems easier and faster to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed by our nation’s bitterly divided Senate than to choose a permanent manager here in Luzerne County, where it’s 10 months and counting since C. David Pedri left the role.

The outcome of Tuesday’s vote was unfortunate but hardly devastating. The response by some members of the audience was another matter.

As our story in Wednesday’s edition noted, some Republicans seem to think that the super majority the GOP won on county council should march in lockstep on all issues. Resident John Newman summed up the opinion: “You’re 10 Republicans, and you can’t come to consensus? What’s wrong? Ten of you, and you can’t find seven votes.”

T.J. Fitzgerald accused Republicans who voted in the minority of being “puppets” and suggested they switch registration to Democrat.

Radle’s attempt to explain her vote drew boos and “vomit” sounds, an uncivil and rude response no one on council deserved.

While these and others absolutely have the right to express their opinions, it is unwise to want any politician, Democrat or Republican, to surrender their own judgment in making every decision. Putting party before country (or in this case, county) can be a recipe for disaster to both.

Anglo-Irish statesman Edmund Burke, who spent many years as a member of the British Parliament, said it well 248 years ago, nearly two years before the signing of our Declaration of Independence: “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays you instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”

Council members, like all politicians, should listen to the opinions of constituents. But they have the heavy weight of acting for all residents, not just the handful who may speak up at public meetings. Voting your conscience does not make a person a traitor to party, it makes them a thoughtful representative.

