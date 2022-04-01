🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to PowerRail, the Exeter-based manufacturer of aftermarket locomotive parts, for responding to a dire need of train engine parts in Poland to keep Soviet-era equipment running as demand grows both high and life-saving with Ukraine relying heavily on rails to move refugees to safety amid the Vladimir Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine. CEO Paul Foster said he got a call for parts to keep the engines used in some eastern Europe countries, including Ukraine, and felt compelled to respond quickly. “I got very emotional and literally cried when I got the call at 10:30 at night.” He called his team in Tennessee, which quickly assemble parts and had them on their way by the next morning.

Coal by the truckload to Dana Ganjeh for berating the family of a woman he murdered. Convicted of the beating Linda Frick to death, he offered condolences then accused the family of not being there for his victim, continuing his unapologetic insistence he was “railroaded” in the courtroom. It’s one thing to proclaim his innocence despite the verdict. It’s another to berate the bereaved survivors..

Diamonds to the city of Pittston for introducing the “Pride in Place Award” and the “Neighborhood Ambassador Program.” The former is, as it sounds, an effort to reward residents for putting time and effort in the appearance of their homes. The latter is an option for those who win Pride in Place awards to help spread positive news to neighbors. It seems like a simple, elegant way to encourage people to make a little extra effort in keeping their neighborhood attractive and in good shape. Other municipalities may want to keep an eye on the results, and consider adapting the program to their communities.

Coal to Republican Patrick Castellani for resigning from the Luzerne County Election Board because he doesn’t agree with some decisions made by the board. He cited concerns about mail ballot voting and drop boxes, claiming he “cannot, in good conscience, certify an election that has inherent process flaws related to the use of mail-in and drop boxes.” Democrat Board Member Denise Williams pointed out Castellani had no problem with the issues in previous certifications. But forget about the way Republicans who were fine with past procedures are now challenging them with no proof of major fraud, the issue is simpler here. If he wasn’t willing to complete a term and fight for what he believes, why did he apply for the position?

Diamonds to Fork Over Love for partnering with Door Dash’s Project dash to expand the nonprofit’s food distribution program. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown had the city join in the effort with a $7,500 donation for the purchase of meals from Wilkes-Barre restaurants. The meals in turn, are intended to be delivered to people who are in need but unable to participate in the drive-thru meal distributions. Put simply, this sounds like a win-win-win effort for all involved.

Coal to the never ending supply — and demand — for illegal drugs throughout Luzerne County, a problem exposed yet again when Wilkes-Barre city police said they seized more that 1,000 packets of fentanyl as well as marijuana and a firearm during a search of an apartment rented by a person already wanted for allegedly missing a preliminary hearing on drunken driving charges. We appreciate that addiction is a disease with complicated causes and dynamics. But the starting point remains as simple as the often mocked slogan unveiled by President Ronald Reagan’s wife Nancy in 1986: “Just Say No.”