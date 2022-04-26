🔊 Listen to this

Flowers are the Earth’s thank you for the sun’s warmth. They are nature’s smile. They are a reminder that usefulness goes beyond pragmatic considerations. As Ralph Waldo Emerson put it: “Flowers are a proud assertion that a ray of beauty out values all the utilities in the world.”

Two stories over the weekend highlighted that value. A Friday cover story on our Guide section noted the Penn State Master Gardeners of Luzerne County will host a “Spring into Gardening” workshop April 30 at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, welcoming gardeners of all experience levels. Coordinator Jill Baer suggested beginners may have the most to gain by attending.

“Hopefully we will inspire you to enjoy your garden and make it your own,” she said. “With gardening, there’s always gonna be pitfalls. But we try to make the pitfalls less painful.”

It’s true gardening, especially trying to keep colorful flowers blooming from spring through autumn, can require some serious work, and that it can cause some serious disappointment if things don’t work out the way you envisioned. Happily, for those desiring a flowering garden without the extra effort, there is an alternative.

An Associated Press story in Saturday’s feature section discussed the idea of gardens with native species and less work.

Picture this: You step into your garden, and the beds are brimming with flowers that thrive on benign neglect.

You seldom need to water them, and they don’t require much in the way of fertilizer, either. What’s more, you feel like Snow White as birds, bees and butterflies congregate around you, eating seeds and gathering pollen.

Part of the trick for this vision is to go back to the days before you could stop at a local garden center and pick up almost any type of plant you want. Think native. What plants will lure local pollinators necessary for flowers (and fruits, and vegetables)?

You can, of course, find a middle ground between creating a garden of benign neglect and one requiring more frequent attention. Some native shrubbery here, a plot of annuals there, a perennial somewhere else, and maybe a few flower pots (or discarded tea pots, or other re-purposed containers) with the multi-colored flowers from a garden center (or from seed, if you’re more ambitious).

The benefits of gardening are well documented, whether you focus of flowers, shrubs, vegetables or something else. Exposure to the sun means exposure to vitamin D. Gardening can decrease the risk of dementia, improve bone health, provide an easy and enjoyable aerobic workout, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, lift your mood and decrease dementia risk.

So if you’ve never gardened, or did long ago but gave it up, consider attending the “Spring into Garden” event, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Bell Technology Center at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged. For info, call 570-825-1701. Registration fee is $25.

Or get yourself a gardening primer book, or do some web searching on the topic, or visit a local gardening center (most have employees eager to give free advice from their own training and experience). Try preparing a small bed and planting a few of your favorites. More than flowers may bloom.

To quote the late American botanist Luther Burbank:

“Don’t wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul.”

– Times Leader