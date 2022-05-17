🔊 Listen to this

It may seem — as always — like shoveling sand against the proverbial tide but our recurring encouragement to go out and vote arguably is more important today than ever.

And no, it’s not because you must elect some specific “us” to keep a bogey-man “them” from “destroying” the country.

If having your voice heard in this non-presidential primary is more important than in the past, it’s because of the relatively high number of candidates vying for many seats, particularly Republican in most races, but Democrats have some broad choices in a few.

Consider:

Turnout for non-presidential elections are historically low. In the 2020 primary in Luzerne County, 33.2% of registered Democrats and 36.7% of registered Republicans voted. Which means even in a presidential election year with a lot of publicity and a big turn out in the following general election, minorities of roughly one-third of each party’s voters actually determined their respective nominees.

In 2018, combined turnout for both parties didn’t quite hit 17% of registered voters. That means just a bit more than one-sixth of those who could vote decided which candidates ran in the general election.

And these decisions are routinely among a small handful of candidates. While there were a few races with more than two candidates in 2020 — U.S. Representative for the 8th district had six on the Republican ballot — many of the races were barely to non-competitive.

In the 2018 primary, there was only one candidate for U.S. Senator on the Democratic ticket and two on the Republican ticket.

On today’s ballot, there are four Democrats and seven Republicans running to be their party’s candidate for U.S. Senator. While there is only one Democrat running for governor, the Republican ballot lists nine candidates (Jake Corman withdrew from the race, but his name is still on the ballot, so we’re counting it here).

Races like that create the very real potential for an incredibly small number of Democrats or Republicans will be deciding who gets onto the November ballot as the party candidate for some important races.

Worse case scenario? With nine Republican names on the ballot and assuming a 20% or so turnout, a candidate could claim victory by getting votes from 3% of all registered voters. Even in a much rosier scenario that assumes an impressive 35% voter turnout with the bulk of votes going to only three of the candidates, a Republican could win his party’s nomination with votes from as little as 12% of people registered Republican, probably fewer.

And that doesn’t count all those registered independent or with third parties who don’t even have the option of participating in Pennsylvania’s closed primaries. In 2020, that left nearly 15% of Pennsylvania voters on the sidelines in the primary election.

So if you’re registered Democrat or Republican but planning to sit it out today, please reconsider, especially this year. Do you really wan to put the choice of nominees in the hands of a tiny minority? Be heard, have your say. Make this a democracy where where the winner gets a majority of all voters, not just most of those who do vote.