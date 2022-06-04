🔊 Listen to this

ReadyNation pops into our region from time to time to remind us of what should be obvious but often gets overlooked: Strong educational options that create a properly trained workforce go a long way in defining the economic future of the state and our region.

They regularly tie their local events to the release of a new report intended to back up their claims. And they don’t confine themselves to a narrow part of the education system.

In 2014, they issued a report pushing for more state money in pre-kindergarten programs, with the emphasis on how spending to expand such programs would ripple through local economies by hiring teachers, construction workers to build or expand facilities and local goods needed for the pre-K facilities.

In 2016, they set up a media event at the Chamber of Commerce Innovation Center on Wilkes-Barre’s South Main Street to stress the value of putting more state money into preschool programs, contending the extra effort at such an early age would help ward off a looming shortage of workers trained for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) professions. Why? That’s where STEM skills take root.

In 2017, they staged a gathering of politicians, educators and business leaders at Luzerne County Community College to argue that such institutions can provide high-demand skills at an affordable cost. They offered data that predicted a growing need for post-secondary education in job requirements.

This Thursday, ReadyNation brought a similar group of business, education, political and community leaders to the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technology Center, along with students from the school, to push for more public education funding, especially for CTCs.

One of their arguments, frankly, was at best incomplete: Several speakers pointed out that the CTC only gets about 8% of its funding from the state and 2% from the federal government, leaving it heavily dependent on local school district contributions. But that’s by design.

The CTC serves five member districts plus students from some other districts that find the offerings appealing. It is run by a Joint Operating Committee comprised of representatives from the school boards of the five member districts. And the districts pay a per pupil cost for the students they send. The logic: The districts only have to teach the students for half a day, the other half dedicated to career training at the center.

That said, more money for CTCs still makes sense, if we want to be sure we are meeting workforce needs. And as Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lindsay Griffin pointed out, data shows that the number of Pennsylvanians reaching retirement age is now 60,000 a year, and that half the current workforce is 20 years or less away from turning 65.

Critics likely would point out that ReadyNation repeatedly argues that the way to fix our problems is to throw more money at all levels of education, and that’s true. But their data can be persuasive, and their primary targets for that money make sense.

More quality preschool program money should mean more students succeeded in later grades and through life. And CTCs and community colleges — when properly run — should provide one of the quickest ways to train people for the shifting needs of a regional job market.

