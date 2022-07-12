🔊 Listen to this

It is easy to take the F.M. Kirby Center on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square for granted. After all, the building as been there for a lifetime for most people. And it’s been so long since it made the transition from movie theater to first-rate, downtown multi-purpose venue that we suspect few people remember it as anything else.

The center has brought us a wide range of entertainment and events, from touring plays and musical performers to more intimate acts in the lobby arranged specifically to accommodate children with autism who may need a quieter, more controlled presentation.

The Kirby has hosted classical movies and debuts such as the new documentary on the Agnes flood of 1972. It provides an elegant setting for local graduations, talent competitions, awards ceremonies and charitable events.

The eye-catching art deco lobby has also been put to good use for smaller gatherings that don’t require the capacious auditorium.

Perhaps most importantly, the people behind the scenes have developed good instincts about what will appeal to different factions of the local audience, often drawing substantial crowds.

One of those people has decided to retire after helping the Kirby succeed for two decades. As reported by staff writer Bill O’Boyle in Friday’s paper, Drew Taylor is stepping down as executive director after serving the venerable facility in various roles during the last 20 years.

Taylor started at the Kirby in 2002 as the director of operations, began serving as managing director in 2019 and became executive director in 2021.

“I have had a good run at the Kirby Center and I’m proud of the many improvements that our Board of Directors, staff and I were able to accomplish through the years,” he said. “Getting the Center beyond the pandemic was my main focus since March of 2020 when we had to close and I can say without any hesitation that we are back.”

The proof of the Kirby’s success is evident in something this newspaper has celebrated multiple times over recent years: the rankings of theaters by Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert touring industry. The F. M. Kirby center cracked the top 100 theaters in the world in 2018, and has lingered in that heady place ever since. The latest ratings put the center at number 96.

“This is our best showing since we came in at No. 93 several years ago,” Taylor said.

The Kirby continues as a prized entertainment and event jewel in the heart of the Luzerne County seat, and that is the result of many people over many years, not just one man. But Taylor has been a big part of the success for a long time.

We hope — and strongly suspect — that the F.M. Kirby Center thrives because those involved have created a culture of innovation, adaptation and service to the community. We welcome the decision to appoint current director of development Joell Yarmel to fill his position and wish her the best of luck in continuing to help the Center’s ongoing efforts to shine in the difficult business of hosting entertainment.

And to Taylor, our thanks.