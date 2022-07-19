🔊 Listen to this

One of the big charms — one of the big goals — of the new levee raising and redesign project that created the River Commons was a genuine re-connection with the Susquehanna River that runs through Wilkes-Barre and the Wyoming Valley.

In fact, the river is a huge reason why we’re all here.

It’s hard to believe but there was a time without motor vehicles or even trains, much less networks of roads. Rivers offered a fundamental traveling option for people and cargo. Couple that with the often fertile farmland near them and the fact that we always need water, and the Susquehanna initially justified and sustained all the settlements burgeoning into cities, boroughs and townships that — to the outside eye — blur seamlessly together.

Coal may have become regional king, carted about by iron horses and thus diminishing the river’s value, but it remained the starting point for why we are here now.

Alas, it also became a reason to leave. When it flooded, the waterway turned into heartless enemy. We built dikes, dramatically cutting us off from the water that made us, trading in valley vistas for a view of dirt and wall (and, for a while for some, those ugly corrugated green extensions of the old levee). For the most part, at least from the Wilkes-Barre side, we simply made the river disappear.

The raising and redesign of the dike tried mightily to mitigate that, courtesy of two impressive gateways that can be opened the majority of the year when the river is a beckoning friend, yet rolled closed and sealed when it rages.

For years since the completion of the new and improved levee, community leaders and volunteers have worked hard at making the River Commons and the open spaces created on the river-side of those gates into a major draw for the public, often with mixed results. Politicians and TV media people have periodically chosen the river as backdrops, as have wedding parties holding photo shoots.

We’ve had chalk fest, yoga, dances and, of course, music on the river, most recently the successful return of Rockin’ the River free concert series last Friday.

Maybe it was the fact that the area and the nation are coming out of two years of curtailed socializing. Maybe it’s a case of social distance making the heart grow fonder, but the crowd looked and sounded particularly sizable — and happy to be there.

And why not? It was a clear sunny evening, the river lolled by in its gentlest form, and ample food and drink from visiting vendors was available. Oh, and there was music. Free music, suitable for the whole family.

It was the kind of event the venue deserves, bringing community together next to the river, as the river did centuries ago, both for immigrants and Native Americans. Seeing the success of the first in the three-event Rockin’ the River series is heartening, especially in a world that seems so needlessly divided.

Tom Malloy put it well as he enjoyed the outing with his wife and 1-year-old daughter.

“I think it’s very important to bring people back together and experience a little culture and bring life to a great city.”

We couldn’t agree more.

— Times Leader