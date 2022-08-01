🔊 Listen to this

There is an old thought experiment: Aliens comes to earth, sees a person with a typical can of soda, and analyze both the contents and the can. The visitors deduce that humans obviously buy such things for the value of the aluminum in the can, since the liquid inside, by comparison, is worthless. Then they are stunned when the human drinks the content and tosses the can on the ground.

There is an old sarcastic joke you might hear from backpackers who come upon a fairly remote campsite littered with beer cans from an apparent party. “It’s amazing how they are light enough to carry in full, but too heavy to carry out empty.”

The impetus to litter can very often seem stunningly mindless and depressingly ironic.

People toss gum or candy wrappers out a car window because, why? It’s too heavy and bulky to keep in the car until the next stop?

People open a car door in a parking lot and set an empty bottle or can on the macadam and drive off, passing a trash can on their way out.

Smokers meticulously and neatly keep ashes in their car in the ashtray (yes, we know these are becoming rare add-ons rather than ubiquitous amenities), then just dump the ash tray contents along a curb after parking.

There is something truly perverse about littering, especially this statistic from a media release about a new anti-litter campaign:

“The campaign is based on research that shows only 3% of Pennsylvanians approve of littering, yet 40 to 50 percent litter.”

The most perverse part of that may be the first statistic. Who approves of littering, and why? Do people walk or drive along thinking: “This place is too clean, it needs more randomly-strewn garbage.”

The name of the new campaign is PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” Such a campaign, according to the release, “was among many state and local government, stakeholder, business and legislative recommendations in the commonwealth’s first-ever Litter Action Plan released last year.”

It “calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of size, is disposed of properly,” and will “educate Pennsylvanians on situational littering, such as leaving trash on the ground next to a full can or in a stadium, as well as remind Pennsylvanians that litter of all sizes stacks up and creates problems.”

“Litter isn’t just ugly to look at. It can cause environmental contamination and put public health at risk,” Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said in the release. “Litter can leach chemicals into our land and water, and act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus.”

It can also be costly. “Litter-related costs” are around $350 million state-wide each year, according to the release, which also notes litter can negatively impact property values, business attraction, individual health and more.

Part of the new campaign includes the Young Ambassadors Program, inviting students, chosen through a competitive process, to commit to nine months of service to the mission of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program. More info is available at keeppabeautiful.org. You can learn more about the anti-litter campaign from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, dced.pa.gov.

We heartily support this initiative and any other efforts to curb littering but honestly, this always seems like a problem with an absurdly easy solution. Every time you find yourself about to litter, pause for a moment and think of two words.

“Just don’t.”

– Times Leader