🔊 Listen to this

If you’re feeling burnt out from your job already with more than four months left until the new year, there’s at least one report that says your hardly alone.

MyBioSource.com devised a “burnout barometer” and figured out the date different states and people in different professions hit burnout, measuring from Jan. 1. We’re not sure why they think telling us we’re burnt out helps.

Okay, we do know: To get more people to visit their website. But according to the barometer, workers in media hit burnout June 27, so maybe we aren’t thinking clearly.

The self-described “biotechnical products distribution company” surveyed 4,031 workers across the country “to determine a burnout benchmark of the exact date they experienced work burnout.” Presumably they did this before the survey takers themselves burnt out.

The survey determined that on average, employees living in Vermont burnt out before those in any other state: 127 days into the year, May 7.

Seriously? Bucolic, scenery-intense, “Green Mountain” Vermont? The state with only 67.9 people per square mile? They burnt out faster than Pennsylvanians?

Well, yeah, a lot faster. We Keystone Staters collectively lasted 60 days longer — despite having more than four times the population density (284 people per square mile) — experiencing our peak burnout 187 days into the year, on July 6. Must have been the crash after the big Independence Day bender.

And that was shorter than the national average, by four days. “The average employee in America experiences burnout as early as 191 days in the year, which took place July 10.”

By now you are asking (if you didn’t already go to the biosource website) where to move if you want to stave off burnout the longest. That would be Rhode Island, where peak burnout purportedly is a month away: 260 days into the year, or Sept. 17.

Too far to travel? Just hop over to Delaware, with burnout at day 238, Aug. 26.

The website offers an infographic with burnout dates for 14 job categories. People in real estate last the longest, burning out 234 days into the year, or Aug. 22. People in the legal profession wither the soonest, burning out in 163 days, or June 12. So you’ve got about a week to buy your house before your agent’s brain is fried from work, and you should hold off on filing any optional legal work because your attorney supposedly is already more that two months past his or her “best by” date.

The full list: 1) Legal, burnout by June 12; 2) Finance, burnout by June 13; 3 & 4) Tourism and Education, both burnout by June 14; 5) Media, burnout by June 27; 6) Information Technology, burnout by July 11; 7) Healthcare, burnout by July 16; 8 & 9) Engineering and Hospitality, both burnout by July 19; 10) Retail, burnout by July 22; 11) Energy, burnout by July 23; 12) Public sector, burnout by July 29; 13) Tech, burnout by August 1; 14) Real Estate, burnout by August 22.

The site offers anti-burnout advice, but you know it all: short breaks through the day, work-life boundaries, talk about it, get enough rest, and if needed, get professional support. If all else fails, now you know: Move to Rhode Island.

Just don’t overshoot and veer left. You could end up in Vermont.