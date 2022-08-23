🔊 Listen to this

Staff writer Mary Therese Biebel spent a day on a farm for a Sunday story, and most people may have simply enjoyed the images of corn, beets, carrots and more growing under a brilliant blue sky. Or maybe readers appreciated the anecdotes Biebel offered from her time with Larry O’Malia, a man always happy to share a wealth of knowledge from half-a-century of working the land.

O’Malia explained that most corn stalks only provide a single ear of the sweet stuff. He also showed Biebel the wide range of things that can rob a farmer of that ear: Damage from bugs, birds or critters, and occassionally an unpleasant looking silver-gray fungus called corn smut.

Biebel got to harvest corn the old fashioned way, developing a feel for when an unshucked ear was ripe for the picking, twisting it off and tossing it onto a waiting pick-up truck with 15 rectangular plastic containers tightly packed to make the odds of landing an ear in one very high (she admitted to missing them anyway).

She learned that, when rain is sparse and the soil dries out it can become stubbornly hard to harvest carrots, requiring some strenuous prodding with a pitchfork — wielded by long-time O’Malia worker Dominick Tafani. She also learned that beets were easy to uproot without assistance under the same conditions.

But there is a little-told story to local farming: It is relentlessly threatened, and often survives because of the unshakable commitment of people like the O’Malias and other long-time farmers you can catch weekly at the area’s farmers markets.

Small farms struggle with high costs. If you caught O’Malia at the right time in recent weeks, you could here the story he told Biebel: One farmer he knows said it cost $1 million this year to get everything ready for the season. Which would be fine if, like a factory, farmers always knew the minimum return on investment they could expect.

But they are subject to endless uncertainties recounted over the years in this paper: not enough rain, too much rain, late spring frosts, early fall snow, hail or wind damage, those pesky critters and diseases that can ruin acres of crop, competition with produce trucked in from hundreds, even thousands of miles away, and more.

Like other local farmers, O’Malia weathers all headwinds with multi-pronged approach: He plants different crops and different types of the same crops to keep items available well into late fall, he runs a robust greenhouse business to capitalize on other markets including herbs and flowers, and as Biebel reported he has a walk-in cooler to prolong the life of picked produce. He also gets his money’s worth out of some old vehicles rocking and swaying over the dirt roads to and from his 40-acre plot.

But it is only 40 acres, and that leaves little wiggle room for failure. Unlike those vast tracts of farmland that seem to stretch forever in the midwest, small farms are the norm in Pennsylvania. The average farm is 133 acres , according to the Pa. Department of Agriculture.

Farming is a huge part of the state’s economy, with 7.7 million acres divided among 57,900 farms, 97% of them family-owned. Combined they are estimated to have an annual economic impact of $135.7 billion. Yet we’ve been losing farmland, often to residential development.

That is something we simply can’t afford, because once farmland is developed, it cannot be easily (if ever) made arable again.

It may seem obvious, but in our age of mega-markets offering endless aisles of everything we want, people lose touch with the simple reality: We need farms to live, and in that context, local farms are priceless.

Do yourself, your family, our local economy and most important our county’s farmers a favor: Buy local.

– Times Leader