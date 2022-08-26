Historical fiction novel is set in Bethlehem

This painting of the Marquis de Lafayette, his nurse Liesl Boeckel and her stepmother, is on display at the Moravian Museum in Bethlehem, where author Anne Supsic is a volunteer docent. The painting inspired her debut novel, ‘The Bookmark,’ a piece of historical fiction.

Author Anne Supsic is fascinated by the culture of the Moravians who settled in Bethlehem, Pa., more than 280 years ago.

When the Moravian Museum in Bethlehem put up an exhibit that included a 1934 painting by artist Eleanor Barba, museum volunteer Anne Supsic was intrigued.

The painting features the Marquis de Lafayette, a hero of the American Revolutionary War whom Supsic describes as “my favorite Frenchman,” shown with one leg elevated as he recovered from a battlefield injury.

In the background are Liesl Boeckel, the Moravian woman who nursed Lafayette back to health, and her stepmother, Mrs. Boeckel.

Supsic isn’t 100% certain that sparks kindled between 22-year-old Liesl and 19-year-old Lafayette back in 1777. But it stands to reason Mrs. Boeckel wasn’t always on hand to chaperone the two young people.

“It is a fact, it’s documented, that gossips of the time believed there was a romance.” Supsic said, explaining during a telephone interview how she got the idea to write her first novel, a work of historical fiction titled “The Bookmark.”

“Here was a connection between my favorite Frenchman and the Moravians,” Supsic said. “Somebody had to write about it, and a little voice told me that somebody had to be me.”

Half of the book is set in 2005, when a woman named Abbey moves into the house in Bethlehem that she inherited from her Nana and attempts to solve a mystery.

The other half is set in the late 1700s, when Liesl is annoyed with her pacifist father for agreeing that the French general, wounded at the Battle of Brandywine, could recuperate in the Boeckel family’s private home. At the same time she’s glad that sickroom duties will get her out of farm chores and allow her to use her talent for health care.

“Liesl is buried in God’s Acre, a beautiful historic cemetery right in Bethlehem,” Supsic said. “On her gravestone it specifically says she cared for Lafayette and became the village nurse.”

“The Bookmark” is available through the usual channels of amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com, and also at the Moravian Bookstore and the Moravian Museum in downtown Bethlehem.

“I hope it will encourage people to come to Bethlehem and go to the museum and learn more about the Moravians,” said Supsic, who lives in Saylorsburg, Monroe County, and became fascinated with Moravian culture the first time she visited the museum.

“One of the reasons I was so taken with them is that they were so far ahead of their time,” she said. “They had women in leadership positions, they believed in education for everyone, and they were anti-war. They were pacifists. They were also open-minded in what it meant to be a Moravian. For example, I’m a Lutheran and I could remain a Lutheran and still join a Moravian church.”

Members of the Moravian faith community settled in Bethlehem in the 1740s, and some of their early buildings are still standing. Present-day Moravians dress the way most Americans do, but 250 years ago, the women wore caps and dark colors.

“What really distinguished them were the ribbons, the ones that tied under their chin and crisscrossed their vests,” Supsic said, explaining that “red was for a little girl, pink for a single woman, blue for a married woman and white for a widow.”

If you pick up a copy of “The Bookmark,” you’ll meet some fascinating characters, including Lafayette.

“I love him,” Supsic said. “He’s such a grump, very difficult, very pompous, very full of himself, but deep down he’s definitely a good guy. I have a picture of him looking down at my desk and I feel a real affinity for him. What would we have done without him? We probably wouldn’t have our country because he convinced the French to join the fight on our behalf.”

As for Liesl, she’s “very smart, very well educated, very strong, very much at odds with her father. She is very committed to medicine, to learning. She has some very difficult things happen in her life, but she doesn’t let it stop her.”

Her modern-day character, Abbey, shares with Supsic a love of all things French, a hobby of collecting bookmarks from around the world, and a resume that includes being a project manager.

“When I started writing I expected Liesl would be more difficult to write about, but that came much easier to me. The modern part was harder because I didn’t have the structure of historical events to fit in. When you write a dual story line, one of the biggest complaints usually is that the historical part is more interesting. So I felt a lot of pressure trying to make the modern part hold up.”

Abbey, the present-day protagonist, is “kind of a control freak; she has father issues; she’s initially extraordinarily reserved, kind of closed up, because she had been hurt by a disappointing love affair. Her mother died and her father basically deserted her. She’s had a lot of pain in her life.”

Readers who have visited Bethlehem likely will recognize sites mentioned in the book, from the historic Sun Inn to McCarthy’s Pub, “where Abbey and (her friend) Kera hang out.”

McCarthy’s is where Supsic had her recent launch party for the book, and it “stands on the actual grounds were the Boeckel family house used to stand.”

“Even better than that, they have a ghost,” Supsic said. “They believe it’s the ghost of our Liesl.”

To the delight of the 50 or so people at the launch party, the author explained, her husband helped her make the most of the legend. “He sneaked to the back of the room and flickered the lights.”

As September approaches, Supsic said that month marks the 245th anniversary of Lafayette’s arrival in Bethlehem. More details about the author and her work may be found at her web site, annesupsic.com/.