There may be a strong temptation to dismiss the 40th anniversary of George Banks’ murder spree, officially marked Sunday, as old news with little relevancy to the difficulties we face today.

In an early morning rampage Banks methodically killed 13 people, including five children ranging from ages 1 to 11. It all led to a tense standoff with police stretching more than three hours, officers fearing that even with body armor they were at risk from the AR-15 Banks pointed through a shattered second floor window. There was even some fear the ex-GI could start hurling hand grenades.

Today, at age 80, the fate of Luzerne County’s best known mass murderer is firmly set. He will die in jail, likely believing he was imprisoned illegally as part of a conspiracy and not fully acknowledging — or perhaps even comprehending — the scope of his horrific crime.

So deeming it all as old and unimportant seems reasonable. But we suggest there are lessons in this saga very appropriate to these times.

The death penalty in Pennsylvania. Banks is practically a poster person for those who argue the death penalty in the Keystone State remains ineffective, if not a waste of money. Banks was convicted in 1983, receiving 12 death sentences and one life sentence. As staff writer Bill O’Boyle reported in a Sunday retrospective, the Luzerne County district attorney at the time who prosecuted the case, the late Robert Gillespie, voiced the sentiment back in 2017. “If there was ever anyone who deserved the death penalty, in my opinion, it was George Banks.”

Yet Banks filed appeals that stayed his execution for decades, until in 2010 the death penalty was lifted because he was deemed too mentally ill. The simple fact is, we rarely fulfill death sentences in this state. According to death penaltyinfo.org, there are 129 people on death row in Pennsylvania, yet since 1976 there have been only three executions. It is fair to ask: Why seek a death sentence instead of life without parole?

Treating mental health. Banks had a history of mental trouble. He shot an unarmed tavern keeper in 1961 and served time in prison, escaping once, before being paroled in 1969. He was suspended from prison guard duty after locking himself in a tower with a shotgun and threatening to kill himself. Co-workers had complained Banks talked of committing mass murder.

Yet it seems clear he never got the help he needed to potentially head off his killing spree, or the help he has needed since. Attorney Al Flora, who defended Banks, described the man he saw during the trial as “more than a little bit skewed.” These days, recounting his last visit with Banks in 2010, Flora said “He is severely mentally ill — and there is likely no treatment for him.”

Red Flag gun laws. Banks also seems a textbook example of the value of red-flag gun laws that make it possible for police, through court order, to temporarily remove firearms from people believed to present a danger to others or themselves. Following the guard tower incident, he was scheduled to see a psychologist Sept. 29, four days after the murders. Working to keep guns out his hands in the interim could have saved 13 lives.

Race. Yes, it matters. Banks is bi-racial. To most he likely appears black. At his trial, he claimed he only wounded victims and racist police killed them. Flora recounted that Banks also claimed he killed his own children and the others “to save them from the race war that was coming.” The ramblings of a delusional, mentally ill person? Even if so, there is ample evidence over many years that black, indigenous and people of color are less likely to have access to mental health services, seek it, or receive it. And if they do get treatment it is more likely to be poorer quality than whites get.

Banks story may be all but over, but the issues it raises remain.