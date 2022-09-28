🔊 Listen to this

We have a serious problem when Michael MacDowell needs to spend almost half of his article in Sunday’s paper minimizing the threat to our democracy from an insurrection.

It is confounding to read as he conflates past riots sparked by rage at in equality which resulted in illegal looting and destruction of property with that of an unveiled attempt to overthrow our government. He needs to explain how Jan. 6 is not without precedence.

I agree with MacDowell’s assertion that free markets are an essential ingredient to our democracy. I do not see, however, the blatant threat to capitalism that he describes as I did to democracy on Jan. 6. He can do better than this. He can make his case against regulation or unions without minimizing and conflating the existential threat to democracy caused by an erosion of free markets with that of MAGA Republican efforts to overturn an election.

Does he realize that 60% of Republicans have swallowed the lies that they have been fed? Is he aware of the number of candidates running for senate and governor whose campaigns are based upon lies?

One needs to have priorities in order to govern, MacDowell has made his clear, sacrifice the democratic principles on which this nation was founded in order to save the democracy and its economy. Really? Authoritarian regimes have thriving economies just not thriving democracies.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre