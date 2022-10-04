🔊 Listen to this

And the winner is …

Well everyone, simply because:

1) The cause is so important. As the saying goes, everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer.

2) The event is so fun and photogenic. “The Gentlemen’s Dash” in the Paint Pittston Pink gala remains eye-catching and humorous because most men never even try to walk in high heels, much less run as fast as they can to win a sprint.

(We are reminded of the quote about Ginger Rogers — not by her, she insisted — doing “everything Fred Astaire does, but backwards and in high heels.” We suspect watching many men dance in heels would be even funnier — or maybe more disastrous — then watching them run.)

Regarding the former, the data speaks for itself. One in eight women in this country are affected by breast cancer. Some more numbers from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention:

• Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States

• Black women die from breast cancer at a higher rate than white women.

• The annual number of new cancers has been on an upward trend for two decades. In 1999, there were 198,951 new female breast cancer cases reported nationwide; in 2019, there were 264,121 new cases.

• The silver lining in those numbers is that the rate of cases per 100,000 women has declined. In 1999, the age-adjusted rate was 134.8 per 100,000, in 2019 it was 129.7. That’s a 3.7% drop — a modest improvement, but an improvement.

• Breast cancer death data is slightly more encouraging. Total deaths in 1999 were 44,144 compared to 42,280 in 2019. The rate of deaths per 100,000 women dropped from 26.6 per 100,000 to 19.4. — a heartening 27% decline.

Anything we can do to raise awareness, encourage preventative steps, and support both those looking for a cure and those dealing with the cancer itself is worth attention. Paint Pittston Pink in general and the Gentleman’s Dash in particular go a long way toward those goals.

This year’s dash, in particular, was both a nail biter and, as investment firms would call it, a rainmaker.

Two men were so close at the finish line judges called media photographers to the bandshell to review pictures of the finish line. In the end, Pittston Area School District English Teacher Michael Struckus was declared the winner.

But like we said, everyone won, especially this year. Top fundraiser David Mahalak brought in $30,080. The University of Scranton faculty specialist had taken to social media big time, posting training sessions in pink heels that included stretching, weights and a heeled run on a treadmill. He also sold shirts and appeared at community events, ultimately setting a new individual fundraising record since the first dash in 2015. And the other two top money makers made out almost as well: registered nurse Anthony Capozucca raised more than $20,000 while the total for Struckus, the race winner, was around $10,000.

And that was just part of all the fun and fund raising Paint Pittston Pink did this year and does every year. It has become one of the region’s most entertaining, engaging and worthy events, and it is good to see so much participation and success. Here’s hoping it just keeps getting bigger and more popular until a cure is found.

– Times Leader