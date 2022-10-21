🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds and a warm, official welcome to Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s new chancellor, Lynda Goldstein, who got a gala greeting Tuesday night worthy of a movie star at the F.M. Kirby Center. The event included a clever play off famous movie posters that appeared to be for films like The Godfather and Jurassic Park but sported titles like “Information Technology” and “Project and Supply Chain Management,” programs offered at the campus. A professor for more than 30 years, Goldstein is a bit of a movie maven, thus the poster gimmick. She actually started filling the chancellor’s post on an interim basis in March and full-time since August, but this was the official celebration. We always welcome those who will lead our area’s strong collection of institutions of higher learning — a major Luzerne County asset — with optimism, and Goldstein hit the right note when she said “Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s ties to this community run deep and strong.” They do indeed, and we hope she will continue to make them deeper and stronger.

Coal to Joshua Christian Forrester Westad for leading police on an hours-long chase Wednesday putting — as these usually pointless efforts do — police and bystanders at risk. Police say an officer spotted Forrester Westad, recognized he was wanted and ordered him to stop. He opted to run into the woods, along heavily traveled high ways and business. Oh, he also stole a dump truck and drive through residential streets and across lawns before deciding his brilliant escape vehicle choice was inadequate to the task. We’ve said it many times and will keep saying it: If the police tell you to stay where you are, make like Nike and just do it.

Diamonds to Pittston Area School District for taking the unwelcome but forward-thinking step of securing one shotgun and one AR-15 rifle in each of four school buildings for access by the school’s specific police officer only. The rifles are protected with biometric locks opened with the designated officers fingerprint, and with good fortune they will never be required to protect students and staff. Having such lethal weapons near children is surely upsetting for many, but not having quick access to the weapons if someone brought a similar firearm to school could be worse than upsetting, it could be fatal. Making such guns available to school officers is not a pleasant decision, but sadly it may have become a necessary decision. But make no mistake, this diamond comes hand in hand with

Coal to everyone and everything in our society that has made gun violence so ubiquitous and so lethal, even to innocent children, that any school board would even feel the need to debate acquiring such weapons, much less vote to put them into school. There is something deeply and systemically wrong with a society and a culture that requires high-powered rifles to protect school students.